Yankees come to Paul Goldschmidt realization Cardinals should have known

When the New York Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt to hit somewhere – anywhere – near the top of their lineup, fans and pundits around baseball raised their eyebrows. It turns out all Goldschmidt needed, at least up until this point, was a little motivation and change of scenery.

Goldschmidt is a great clubhouse presence, and has stepped into Anthony Rizzo's shoes in that department. What he does not come with is Rizzo's injury baggage. The former Yankees first baseman suffered a concussion and more last season which impacted his plate presence and ultimately his ability to consistently make contact.

Paul Goldschmidt has improved immensely with the Yankees

Don't get me wrong, Goldy himself is coming off a down 2024. Last season, he slashed well below his career averages. .245/.302/.414 isn't what Goldschmidt was used to, and his 22 home runs was a downturn as well. However, he trended a bit higher towards the end of his Cardinals career and has really caught fire to start the season in the Bronx. Through 12 games, Goldschmidt is hitting .383 with a home, and gets on base at a .431 clip. That'll do just fine, as Goldschmidt has impressed manager Aaron Boone in more ways than one, and it's only early days.

“I guess it’s just probably confirmed some things,” Boone said. “I mean, he’s such a pro. His preparation. His attention to detail. His professionalism is off the charts. Then you look at him. This guy is probably on his way to the Hall of Fame, and he’s dripping in humility. The message with me is ‘whatever I need from him.’ It’s no, ‘I want to hit here…I want to play here.’"

Cardinals fans can't be surprised by Paul Goldschmidt's resurgence

None of Boone's commentary will surprise Cardinals fans, or those who have played with him. What has surprised most around the sport is how quickly Goldschmidt has acclimated to the Yankees lineup, and how productive he can be at the plate. Goldschmidt can hit cleanup or leadoff. Anywhere from 1-through-9 will do, and that's much of what makes him such an appreciated player in New York.

As for his on-field improvement, much of that can be attributed to his work ethic, but some of the praise ought to go to the Yankees lineup. Torpedo bats or not, New York's lineup is far superior than the 2024 Cardinals. Goldschmidt plays alongside Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm and more. The team is littered with All-Stars, and is among the favorites to win the American League.

That is a reality the Cardinals wouldn't have offered Goldschmidt. All he wants to do is win, and the 37-year-old will do whatever it takes.