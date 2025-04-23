Yankees shockingly DFA former top prospect to promote Braves' World Series hero

The New York Yankees pitching staff has been a noticeable sore spot this season. Ravaged by injuries, the Yankees continue to make questionable calls around the bullpen. It started when they refused to give Yerry De Los Santos a chance in the Majors despite excellent numbers during spring training. Then came the decision to option their bullpen strikeout machine, Brent Headrick, who was excelling with the team. While both decisions can be justified now that both relievers’ numbers have dipped since joining the Rail Riders, this latest move involves potentially losing an impact arm.

Now, the Yankees have DFA’d a former top prospect to make room for Atlanta Braves’ postseason hero, Tyler Matzek, whom the Yankees signed to a minor league deal in February. While no one can rightfully dispute that Matzek deserves a chance, designating Yoendrys Gomez might not have been the proper solution.

Gomez was the team’s no. 8 prospect from 2020 to 2021. After a slew of injuries, Gomez was relegated to the bullpen full-time. This season, Gomez found his way onto the roster as a long-reliever. In 10 innings on the year, he has been effective, giving up three runs (2.70 ERA) with an opponent batting average of .143, though the nine walks he allowed over that time were worrying. It was his third season of brief major league action and it left him with no remaining minor league options.

Tyler Matzek set to make Yankees debut

Matzek began his career with the Rockies in 2014 and threw a complete game shutout against the San Diego Padres that season. Despite this rare accomplishment, he struggled through his Rockies tenure, which ended after a brief stint in 2015.

Matzek didn't pitch in the major leagues again until 2020, when the Braves added him to the bullpen. He recorded ERAs of 2.79 and 2.57 back-to-back years as a reliever. In the postseason, Matzek has been stellar. His career postseason ERA sits at a phenomenal 1.48.

His performance in the 2021 postseason was instrumental to the Braves' World Series run that culminated in Atlanta’s fourth championship. In 2022, Matzek battled an unfortunate injury that would cost him the entire 2023 season. In just 10 innings with the Braves last year, Matzek struggled to find his form, tossing to a 9.90 ERA.

Injuries have been a sizable issue for Matzek the past few years. During spring training, he suffered an oblique strain, causing him to miss the start of the season. In 5.2 innings across Low-A and Triple-A, Matzek gave up two runs (3.18 ERA). Now, it appears he will have the chance to be a bullpen weapon for the Yankees.