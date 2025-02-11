Yankees add former Braves' postseason hero as buy-low approach continues
By Jacob Mountz
After a flurry of blockbuster moves, New York Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman began a series of smaller moves, for the most part focusing on reorganizing the pitching staff. This includes adding Michael Arias, Fernando Cruz, Allan Winans, and Owen White. He also brought back former no. 10 prospect Roansy Contreras before losing him.
Cashman’s focus on the bullpen comes after losing two key bullpen pieces in Tommy Kanhle and Clay Holmes. Cashman has effectively collected an assortment of bullpen options to build a bridge to Luke Weaver and new acquisition Devin Williams.
None of the relievers Cashman has added are the sure thing, but his strategy appears to be a buy low approach and if just one or two pitchers can live up to their potential, it would be of great benefit to the Yankees. Now, he’s added a more experienced reliever with a postseason pedigree.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Yankees sign Tyler Matzek to a minor league deal
The Yankees have announced the signing of lefty Tyler Matzek to a minor league deal. Matzek reached the height of his career in 2021 when he threw to 2.57 ERA through 63 innings for the Atlanta Braves.
To cap off his epic run that year, he posted a 1.72 ERA during the postseason helping convert the Braves’ leads into victories resulting in Atlanta’s fourth championship. His postseason ERA now sits at a miniscule 1.48. It is Cashman’s hope that he returns to those heights.
In late 2022, Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery, missing the entire 2023 season. He returned in 2024 to a limited stint and even less success. In 10 innings, Matzek gave up 11 earned runs. A performance like that can be off-putting to potential suitors, but coming back from Tommy John surgery, speed bumps like this can be expected. However, his 3.50 ERA and decline in fastball velocity prior to his surgery might have made teams wary of a possible decline. This begs the question: was this decline due to injury or is Matzek not aging well?
In signing him to a minor league deal, Cashman took a risk-off approach. There are no guarantees Matzek can return to form. But with a minor league deal, Matzek will get his chance to bounce back at a low cost to the Yankees. This might very well be a win-win for both the team and Matzek.