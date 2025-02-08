Yankees watch prime division rival claim former top prospect
By Jacob Mountz
While it's far from the major move fans have been pining for, the Yankees have at least been active via the waiver wire over the last few weeks. Brian Cashman, in his hunt for under-the-radar gems, has acquired and retained players like Michael Arias, Allan Winans, Owen White and Braden Shewmake. Most of these selections were once top prospects or top draft picks. But there was one recent acquisition that didn’t stick around long – and he was once an important piece of the Yankees’ farm system.
Yankees lose former top prospect Roansy Contreras back to the Orioles
Two weeks ago, the Baltimore Orioles DFA’d former Yankees top prospect Roansy Contreras. Soon after, Cashman claimed him off waivers in what seemed like a joyous reunion; if anyone was going to unlock the righty's potential, it was New York pitching guru Matt Blake. But now, the Orioles decided they wanted him back: In a confusing turn of events, the Orioles have re-claimed Contreras off waivers. Making the transaction a bit more bizarre was that there was no indication that he had been DFA’d. The Yankees now have one open spot on the 40-man roster.
Contreras was the no. 10 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system in 2019. Before getting a shot to pitch in the Majors, New York sent the pitcher to the Pittsburgh Pirates as a part of the package for righty Jameson Taillon.
Contreras broke in with the Pirates a couple of years later, but he hasn’t seen much success since making his big-league debut. In his first 98 innings through 2021 and 2022, he pitched to a 3.67 ERA. In 136.2 innings since, he's pitched to a lackluster 5.49 ERA. With two plus pitches in his fastball and curveball, Contreras has some potential, but last season’s results don’t quite show it.
It seemed like Contreras might give New York some starting pitching depth it could use, either in the bullpen or at Triple-A; while the Yankees' top five is as good as anyone's in the AL, there isn't a ton behind that group, especially if Marcus Stroman gets dealt at some point before Opening Day. But the Orioles need pitching depth themselves, and Contreras has become a casualty of the Yankees' pre-spring roster churn.