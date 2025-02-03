Yankees sign former Cleveland mainstay as pitching depth
By Jacob Mountz
The New York Yankees have announced the signing of former Cleveland Guardians mainstay Carlos Carrasco to a minor-league deal. Carrasco is set to earn $1.5 million next season if he makes the roster with the potential for performance bonuses adding up to $2.5 million. “Cookie” Carrasco made his debut with Cleveland in 2009 and was a hallmark of their rotation until 2021 when he was traded to the Mets. Carrasco found himself back with the Guardians in 2024.
From 2014 to 2018, Carrasco was one of Cleveland’s most reliable starters, leading the MLB in wins during the 2017 season. His 2020 season was also exceptional. This came after Carrasco beat chronic myeloid leukemia which caused him to miss three months during the 2019 campaign. But since then, Carrasco’s productivity has fallen off drastically. From 2021 until now, Carrasco has pitched to a 5.33 ERA through a four-year stretch riddled with injuries.
Last year, Carrasco posted a 5.64 ERA through 103.2 innings logging 89 strikeouts. His primary pitch, a four-seamer that averaged 91.6 mph last season, was a source of considerable trouble for the veteran righty over the past numerous years. He also throws a slider, sinker, changeup, curveball and has been working on a sweeper to round out his six-pitch arsenal.
Yankees rotation options after signing Carlos Carrasco
Going into his age 38 season, Carrasco’s upside is questionable. But a starter with a six-pitch mix is always promising if the pitching coach can iron out the bugs. In this case, the task will fall to Matt Blake who spent time in Cleveland with Carrasco. If the Yankees can keep Carrasco healthy, he could fit into the backend of the rotation sometime next season.
The competition for a spot on the rotation will be crowded heading into the season. Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt are set to take the stage as New York’s five-man rotation. The Yankees also have JT Brubaker, who was injured all of last season, as well as recent additions Roansy Contreras and Allan Winans, both of whom struggled in the majors.
Among the Yankees’ top prospects waiting for a shot are Will Warren (who also struggled in the majors), Chase Hampton and Zach Messinger. Marcus Stroman’s fate is still to be determined.
Right now, Carrasco doesn’t have a clear path to the starting rotation, especially if Brian Cashman can’t unload Stroman. However, there may be room in the bullpen for him along with some of these other names that have been floated as potential starting options. A spot in the bullpen may do well to keep Carrasco healthy.