5 dreams Yankees fans desperately need to become reality in MLB spring training

Spring training is usually a time for hope and optimism for fans of every team in MLB. Supporters of the Yankees should be excused if they aren't feeling overly positive at the moment. The team has gotten off to an auspicious start before the regular season has begun.

That makes the next few weeks a crucial time for manager Aaron Boone and his team. New York needs to build some legitimate momentum ahead of Opening Day. If the Yankees are going to emerge as legitimate World Series contenders they need to get off to a fast start. Seeing any of these five things before the advent of the regular season would delight the team's passionate fan base.

Yankees spring training dream No. 1: Giancarlo Stanton would resume baseball activities

The chances of Giancarlo Stanton swinging a bat prior to Opening Day are almost non-existent. If he were anywhere close to returning to action he would have remained with his teammates in Florida. Instead, he's headed north to New York to continue his rehabilitation.

Yankees unsure when Giancarlo Stanton will return from ‘personal’ issue https://t.co/nOZlJIZDQ2 pic.twitter.com/WlM3GqGBnv — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2025

Boone isn't saying anything about why Stanton left the team, but it's hard to envision a scenario where it's good news for his prospects of having a productive 2025 campaign. Every day that goes without a meaningful update on his status puts his season in peril.

Yankees fans might be tired of Stanton's persistent injury issues but the lineup is much more dangerous when he's healthy and firing on all cylinders. That's why fans would love to see him participate in anything resembling a baseball activity during spring training.

Yankees spring training dream No. 2: Max Fried will look dominant

The Yankees made a conscious decision to improve their pitching and defense after Juan Soto elected to take his talents across town. Signing Max Fried to a big contract was arguably GM Brian Cashman's biggest move of the offseason.

Fried will face a lot of scrutiny from fans as he attempts to fill the void in their hearts created by Soto's departure. Looking sharp in spring training would do wonders to improve his stock with fans who are skeptical of his ability to be a co-ace alongside Gerrit Cole.

No one should panic about Fried if he gets off to a rough start in the spring, but that won't stop fans from overreacting if he doesn't build legitimate momentum before Opening Day. Conversely, a few good outings in the spring will get fans behind him prior to his Yankee Stadium debut.

Yankees spring training dream No. 3: A new third baseman will appear out of thin air

The franchise's current competition at the hot corner is hardly a collection of All-Stars. DJ LeMahieu used to be that sort of player but he was one of the worst hitters in MLB last year. Neither Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza projects to play like a star in 2025.

Rumors connecting New York with a trade for Nolan Arenado aren't going away, but he's also well past his prime. He might be better than the team's current options but that's hardly a ringing endorsement.

That's why fans would love to see a player appear out of nowhere to seize the position as his own. The odds are stacked against that happening but no one can blame Yankee fans for dreaming on how to improve their team's weakest position.

Yankees spring training dream No. 4: Marcus Stroman will be traded

Marcus Stroman isn't a bad starting pitcher but he's significantly overpaid. That, combined with the reality that he's a below-average player makes him a millstone hanging around Cashman's neck.

To say that Stroman's presence with the team is awkward would be an understatement. Everyone knows he doesn't want to play for the Yankees and that the franchise wants to get rid of him as soon as possible. His unwillingness to pitch out of the bullpen eliminates any real chance he has of breaking camp with the Major League team.

The best potential solution is for the Yankees to deal Stroman to a team that suffers an injury to their rotation over the next week or two. He's still good enough to eat innings for a team with legitimate postseason aspirations. Just because Stroman isn't good enough for the Yankees doesn't mean he isn't good enough to merit a spot in someone else's starting rotation.

Yankees spring training dream No. 5: Paul Goldschmidt will turn back the clock

Anthony Rizzo didn't give the Yankees any meaningful production at first base last season. That's why Cashman and his front office elected to roll the dice on veteran Paul Goldschmidt in free agency.

The former Cardinals star struggled mightily in 2024 as well, but there's optimism that he can bounce back in 2025. That's a risky proposition for a player of his age, but stranger things have happened.

In reality, the Yankees don't need Goldschmidt to perform like an MVP. Playing like an above-average regular would give New York significantly more than they got from the position in 2024. A good start to his spring training might power Goldschmidt to a bounce back campaign. Stanton's potential absence only heaps more pressure on him to get out of the gates quickly. Fans in the Bronx will hope his performance in the spring inspires confidence that he can be a quality player this year.