Yankees star won the weekend despite a sweep from their AL East foe

The Boston Red Sox just wrapped up their best weekend of the MLB season thus far, sweeping their arch-rivals, the New York Yankees, at Fenway Park to get their record back over .500 and cut their deficit in the AL East to just 6.5 games. As great as this weekend was for Boston, though, the shocking Rafael Devers trade just made Yankees ace Gerrit Cole the biggest winner of the weekend.

I know, I know, Cole is out for the season and likely part of 2026 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, but how can he not feel on top of the world knowing that Devers, a player who has historically owned him, is moving across the country and joining the National League?

It truly does feel like the Red Sox made this deal with Cole in mind.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Gerrit Cole is the biggest winner of the Rafael Devers trade

Is it crazy to declare Cole the biggest winner of this whole blockbuster? The San Francisco Giants got an unbelievable hitter, but one due a ton of money for a very long time, who is abysmal in the field. The Red Sox parted with a player who they seemingly were fed up with after he expressed his discontent to being moved to full-time DH duties, but their return was lackluster. Cole, however, went from having to face his nemisis several times annually to maybe facing him in one start per year.

To say Devers has owned Cole would be an understatement. He's gone 14-for-40 (.350 average) with eight home runs and 20 RBI in 16 games against the star right-hander. These numbers would be impressive against any pitcher, but against one of Cole's caliber, it's truly extraordinary what Devers has been able to accomplish. I mean, Devers was in Cole's head to such an extent to the point where Cole intentionally walked him with the bases empty last season.

The Yankees play against the Red Sox 13 times each regular season, and can face them in October as well. The Yankees play against the Giants three times each regular season, and would only face them in the postseason if they match up in the World Series.

It isn't hard to see where both the Red Sox and Giants came from when making this deal. There's a chance both of these teams will like how it pans out. Nobody will be more thrilled, though, than Cole, who might be better than ever knowing that Devers won't inflate his ERA ever again.