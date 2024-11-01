Yankees teammates beg and plead for Juan Soto to stay, but to no avail
By Lior Lampert
Life comes at you fast in the big leagues. One minute, Juan Soto and the New York Yankees appear on their way to forcing a Game 6 in the World Series. Suddenly, the All-Star outfielder is giving reporters dubious soundbites about his future with the club.
Free agency officially begins the day after the conclusion of the Fall Classic. So, Soto has no time to sulk in the pain of New York's gut-wrenching, five-game defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit the open market the following morning, meaning the sweepstakes for his services are underway.
And if Soto's final postgame press conference is any indication, he sounds ready to leave the Yankees in search of greener pastures. But his Bronx Bomber teammates are going above and beyond to convince him to stay — almost to desperate degrees.
Yankees teammates publically courting Juan Soto to stay in New York amid free agency
From Aaron Judge to Giancarlo Stanton to manager Aaron Boone, several prominent members of the Yankees organization have made their respect for Soto abundantly clear. Each of them knows how much the slugger contributed to New York earning their first American League pennant since 2009.
"I haven't really thought about it," Judge told reporters regarding Soto's free agency. "I’m proud of the year that [Soto] had. It was fun to come to work with him every single day. Whatever he decides ... he’s going to make the right decision for him and his family."
Meanwhile, Stanton kept his pitch brief albeit genuine:
"I’ve never been in [free agency], so just stay with us would be the advice."
As someone who's never been in Soto's shoes, Stanton doesn't know any better. So, the latter urges the former to return to New York rather than exploring other options. Moreover, Boone was gushing over Soto. Obviously, the Yankees skipper wants the Dominican star to don pinstripes for the remainder of his career. Nonetheless, he wants the best for the 26-year-old.
"I hope he's here forever," Boone voiced. "But I also know I’m excited for him and what the next few months are for him."
Whether or not Soto re-signs with the Yankees is sure to be the biggest storyline of the offseason. But make no mistake, he's undoubtedly wanted back in New York. Stanton, Judge and Boone speak for the entire clubhouse and fan base with their public glowing endorsements of the slugging sensation.