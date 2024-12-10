Zac Taylor comments only making it harder for Bengals to keep Ja’Marr Chase
The Cincinnati Bengals were cheap this offseason in not signing Ja’Marr Chase to the long term contract he deserves. He opted not to sit out until a deal got done and now the Bengals are wishing they paid him the first time around.
Chase’s price just went up. And a franchise tag won’t be enough to keep around Paycor Stadium this season. The Bengals can’t be cheap this time around. Chase is going to deserve every penny he wants after this season.
And if the Bengals want to be even remotely close to returning to the Super Bowl, let alone make the playoffs, they won’t have a chance without Chase.
The Cincinnati Bengals can’t afford to be cheap with Ja’Marr Chase this offseason or it will cost them big time
This season, Chase is having a career year. He’s already got a career high 1,319 yards this season. He set a career high in touchdown catches on Monday night with 15 and he’s closing on a career high in receptions, seven shy of tying last season.
He’s also the NFL’s top receiver this season, leading the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
The Bengals chose the wrong time to play with Chase’s money. Because setting career highs in a contract year is enough to warrant the most expensive contract for a wide receiver in the NFL.
And Zac Taylor knows how important Chase is to the Bengals.
“You just can’t get him the ball enough,” Taylor said, via a transcript from the team, per Pro Football Talk. “We got it to him 14 times, and it feels like we can still try to get it to him more. And we do, trust me. But, you know, just in those moments, sometimes you just try to keep it simple.”
The more they get him the ball, the more it’s going to cost them this offseason. Even if the Bengals don’t make it to the playoffs this year. They can’t let Chase walk. And they certainly can’t be cheap enough to pay Higgins over Chase.
Cincinnati has put themselves in a terrible situation. And it’s only getting more complicated. Now that he’s having the best season of his NFL career, it’s going to be pricey too. Especially if they want to continue chasing that high of being AFC champions and playing in a Super Bowl again.