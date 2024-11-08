Even in loss, Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase did something that no other WR could in NFL history
The Cincinnati Bengals dropped a heartbreaker, losing 35-34 on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 4-6 on the season. Their playoff hopes aren't completely dead, but they did take a major hit with this loss.
As frustrating as the loss was - and Bengals fans have several reasons to be upset about it - even they can't deny how awesome of a football game this was. Lamar Jackson continued to show why he's the MVP frontrunner. Derrick Henry scored yet another touchdown. Joe Burrow had over 400 passing yards and four touchdowns. The story of the game, though, was the absurd play of Ja'Marr Chase.
The Bengals No. 1 receiver reeled in 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Not only did he singlehandedly win his fantasy owners their matchups already, but he almost singlehandedly won this game for the Bengals. Had Joe Burrow looked his way on their last play of the game, the Bengals might've won it.
A couple of things make this kind of performance even more special from Chase. First of all, Tee Higgins was out with a soft-tissue injury, putting even more pressure on Chase's shoulders. He responded with that performance. Second, this wasn't even Chase's first time torching the Ravens this season. In fact, when combining his season output in his two games against Baltimore, Chase made some impressive history on Thursday.
Ja'Marr Chase made electric history despite crushing Bengals loss
In Week 5 of the season, Chase had 10 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns in yet another crushing loss against Baltimore. Combining that output with his Week 10 outburst brings Chase's season numbers against Baltimore to 21 receptions, 457 yards, and five touchdowns. Just absurd stuff.
It's so absurd, in fact, that Chase's 457 yards against Baltimore this season set an NFL record for receiving yards against one opponent in a single season. Art Powell of the Oakland Raiders held the previous record, totaling 428 receiving yards in two games against the Houston Oilers in 1963.
Chase didn't only surpass Powell's impressive record, but he beat it by 29. He averaged nearly 15 more yards per game against the Ravens than Powell did against the Oilers. Additionally, the 1963 Oilers went 6-8. The 2024 Ravens are already 7-3. Chase is doing this against a far superior team - although Baltimore's secondary is very shaky.
Powell's record stood for 61 years, showing just how insane it is to average over 200 receiving yards against a single opponent twice in one year. Chase averaged 228.5 yards per game and 2.5 touchdowns against the Ravens this season.
Yes, the loss was heartbreaking, but Chase continued to show why he's arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. The Bengals already missed their first chance to extend him this past offseason. Now, they can only hope Chase will be receptive to offers this coming offseason.