Zach Ertz isn't done yet and Commanders fans have Jayden Daniels to thank
By Kinnu Singh
The Washington Commanders enjoyed a magical season. The downtrodden franchise transformed into a Super Bowl contender in just one offseason, spurred by the additions of head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Washington’s championship hopes were dashed by the Philadelphia Eagles with a 55-23 rout in the NFC Championship Game. As Commanders tight end Zach Ertz walked off of the field at Lincoln Financial Field, there was a perception that he would hang up his cleats for good.
The 34-year-old entered the 2024 season with low expectations. He had not played a full season in the past three years, which were all derailed by injury, and his production had dipped considerably. Yet, Ertz started every regular season game for the first time since 2018, and he enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career.
Zach Ertz will return for another season with Commanders
Catching passes from Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels appears to have sparked his love of football, and Ertz told reporters on Monday that he has no plans to retire this offseason.
"I just want to make that clear—that I'm not retiring," the Washington Commanders tight end told reporters Monday. "I had so much fun this year. I feel rejuvenated. I feel young. This is the most amount of games I've played in a season at 34 and I felt like I played good football this year. So, for me, it's just figuring out everything going forward. And they know how I feel about this place."
Ertz was selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he played by a pivotal role in helping the Philadelphia Eagles secure their first Super Bowl championship during the 2017 season. He earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2017-19, but the Eagles traded him to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 after a dip in his production.
Ertz’s tenure in Arizona was hampered by injuries. He tore multiple ligaments in his right knee in 2022 and suffered a quadriceps injury in 2023. The veteran tight end was released midseason last November, and he spent the remainder of the year on the mend.
Ertz merged as one of the most dependable targets for Daniels this season. He finished with 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, earning the second-most targets on the team behind only wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
In Washington’s two playoff wins, Ertz reeled in seven catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. He did his best to lead Washington to a victory in the conference championship as well. Against his former team, Ertz had 11 receptions for 104 yards, which accounted for over a third of the Commanders’ receptions and almost half of their total passing yards.
His performance didn’t prove to be nearly enough for a Super Bowl appearance, but it was enough to convince Ertz that he isn’t ready to let go of the game just yet.