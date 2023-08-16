2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 International prospects to watch
Which international prospects could make headlines at the FIBA World Cup like Luka Doncic did at Eurobasket with Slovenia six years ago?
Without star power at this summer’s FIBA World Cup, it will be a tournament full of opportunity. Countries that have never gotten a gold medal could win one, and players who few have heard of could make their mark and quickly become household names.
Rising stars are always on display at FIBA tournaments, and this summer will be no different. A few players have been drafted already, and their rights are owned by NBA teams.
Others went undrafted, but are still in the early stages of their career.
Another future star could very well be in the 2024 NBA draft class and take his draft stock to a whole new level with a strong performance in the Philippines.
The stage is set for all five of these players to make an impact and if they do, we could see them in an NBA jersey sooner rather than later.
Here are five international prospects who could have standout performances at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.