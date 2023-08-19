Aaron Boone calls Yankees ‘sick animals’ after another loss to Red Sox
The New York Yankees continue to stumble and fall in the AL East standings. Aaron Boone delivered a dire metaphor from the hot seat.
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last ten and now sit dead last in the AL East. The last week has been absolute torture for Yankee fans. First, the Braves swept them by a combined score of 18-3. Now, the Boston Red Sox are more than halfway to a similar result.
Boston has taken it to the Yankees twice in a row, 8-3 on Friday and 8-1 on Saturday. The Yankees will look to stave off the sweep and reclaim some desperately needed positive momentum on Sunday, but the odds aren’t great. At this point, the Yankees are the most depressing team in baseball.
New York has the MLB’s highest payroll and a collection of talent that, on paper, should be contending for a World Series in October. Instead, the Yankees will in all likelihood face a series of difficult decisions in the offseason: starting with Aaron Boone’s future in the manager’s chair.
After the loss to Boston on Saturday, Boone likened his team to “sick animals.”
Aaron Boone depressingly slams New York Yankees after loss to Boston Red Sox
“Sick animals” just about sums up the energy around the Yankees right now.
Any loss to the Red Sox strings extra, but Boston is not even New York’s stiffest competition in the AL East. The Red Sox are treading water in fourth place right now. The Yankees probably feel even worse because of that. New York was supposed to headline the toughest division in the MLB. Instead, the Yankees are the butt of every joke.
Boone’s future is getting murkier by the minute. While Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is notoriously committed to his employees, it’s getting harder to justify anything short of radical change this winter. It’s fair to say GM Brian Cashman deserves blame — maybe even the bulk of the blame — but Cashman has tenure after 18 years in charge of the Yankees’ front office. If New York fires a major decision-maker, it’s probably Boone who gets the boot.
New York still has a month and change to salvage a dying season, but it’s hard to imagine the current group doing anything but sinking further into its crater. The Yankees are the hallmark franchise in baseball, a beacon of history and accomplishment in the sport. The organization will have a busy offseason trying to get back to its pedestal for 2024.