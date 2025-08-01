Fansided

2025 AUSL All-Star Cup Series 1 Draft results

The rosters have been decided for the first week of the AUSL All-Star Cup. See who each captain picked to be their teammates.
Lexi Kilfoyl, AUSL All-Star Cup pitcher and Orange team captain, throws a pitch as a member of USA Softball during the All-Star Showcase at Devon Park on June 27, 2025 in Oklahoma City.
Lexi Kilfoyl, AUSL All-Star Cup pitcher and Orange team captain, throws a pitch as a member of USA Softball during the All-Star Showcase at Devon Park on June 27, 2025 in Oklahoma City. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first four teams of the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup were assembled during the Series 1 Draft held on Thursday, July 31. The captains took turns up to two minutes picking players in order of Purple, Blue, Orange, and Gold that were reversed each round until every team had 15 members on their roster, and could consult with any AUSL teammate, staff, or facilitator (the coach who works in conjunction with the captain).

All-Star Cup week one rosters

Team Lorenz (Gold)

Facilitator: Mia Davidson

Player

Position

Amanda Lorenz (team captain)

Outfielder

Hannah Flippen

Infielder

Rachel Garcia

Pitcher

Keilani Ricketts

Pitcher

Ana Gold

Infielder

Delanie Wisz

Infielder

Kayla Kowalik

Catcher

Alana Vawter

Pitcher

Victoria Hayward

Outfielder

Danieca Coffey

Infielder

Sierra Sacco

Outfielder

Bri Ellis

Infielder

Emiley Kennedy

Pitcher

Sahvanna Jaquish

Catcher

Kalei Harding

Outfielder

Team Kilfoyl (Orange)

Facilitator: Bailey Lange

Player

Position

Lexi Kilfoyl (team captain)

Pitcher

Taylor McQuillin

Pitcher

Erin Coffel

Infielder

Sydney McKinney

Infielder

Bubba Nickles-Camarena

Outfielder

Danielle Gibson Whorton

Infielder

Cori McMillian

Outfielder

Sis Bates

Infielder

Mary Iakopo

Catcher

Devyn Netz

Pitcher

Bella Daytona

Outfielder

Sarah Willis

Pitcher

Kendra Falby

Outfielder

Michaela Edenfield

Catcher

Mariah Mazón

Pitcher

Team Ocasio (Blue)

Facilitator: Emily Carosone

Player

Position

Aleshia Ocasio (team captain)

Pitcher

Megan Faraimo

Pitcher

Morgan Zerkle

Outfielder

Tori Vidales

Infielder

Aubrey Leach

Infielder

Tiare Jennings

Infielder

Taylor Edwards

Catcher

Jessi Warren

Infielder

Korbe Otis

Outfielder

Aliyah Andrews

Outfielder

Odicci Alexander-Bennett

Pitcher

Emma Lemley

Pitcher

Ciara Briggs

Outfielder

Jordan Roberts

Catcher

Anissa Urtez

Infielder

Team Corrick (Purple)

Facilitator: Genna Garabedian

Player

Position

Georgina Corrick (team captain)

Pitcher

Montana Fouts

Pitcher

Sharlize Palacios

Catcher

Baylee Klingler

Infielder

Syndey Romero

Infielder

Sierra Romero

Infielder

Dejah Mulipola

Catcher

Caroline Jacobsen

Outfielder

Payton Gottshall

Pitcher

Jadelyn Allchin

Outfielder

Sam Landry

Pitcher

Ali Newland

Outfielder

Paige Sinicki

Infielder

McKenzie Clark

Outfielder

Aliyah Binford

Pitcher

All set for action, time for the games to begin

Now that every competitor has been assigned to their opening week squad, the season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 2 in Holly Springs, N.C. where Team Ocasio will face Team Kilfoyl., followed by Team Lorenz going up against Team Corrick. The first pitch for game one is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT at Ting Stadium, followed by game two at 3:30 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcasted live on ESPN2.

