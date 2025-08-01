2025 AUSL All-Star Cup Series 1 Draft results

The first four teams of the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup were assembled during the Series 1 Draft held on Thursday, July 31. The captains took turns up to two minutes picking players in order of Purple, Blue, Orange, and Gold that were reversed each round until every team had 15 members on their roster, and could consult with any AUSL teammate, staff, or facilitator (the coach who works in conjunction with the captain).
All-Star Cup week one rosters
Team Lorenz (Gold)
Facilitator: Mia Davidson
Player
Position
Amanda Lorenz (team captain)
Outfielder
Hannah Flippen
Infielder
Rachel Garcia
Pitcher
Keilani Ricketts
Pitcher
Ana Gold
Infielder
Delanie Wisz
Infielder
Kayla Kowalik
Catcher
Alana Vawter
Pitcher
Victoria Hayward
Outfielder
Danieca Coffey
Infielder
Sierra Sacco
Outfielder
Bri Ellis
Infielder
Emiley Kennedy
Pitcher
Sahvanna Jaquish
Catcher
Kalei Harding
Outfielder
Team Kilfoyl (Orange)
Facilitator: Bailey Lange
Player
Position
Lexi Kilfoyl (team captain)
Pitcher
Taylor McQuillin
Pitcher
Erin Coffel
Infielder
Sydney McKinney
Infielder
Bubba Nickles-Camarena
Outfielder
Danielle Gibson Whorton
Infielder
Cori McMillian
Outfielder
Sis Bates
Infielder
Mary Iakopo
Catcher
Devyn Netz
Pitcher
Bella Daytona
Outfielder
Sarah Willis
Pitcher
Kendra Falby
Outfielder
Michaela Edenfield
Catcher
Mariah Mazón
Pitcher
Team Ocasio (Blue)
Facilitator: Emily Carosone
Player
Position
Aleshia Ocasio (team captain)
Pitcher
Megan Faraimo
Pitcher
Morgan Zerkle
Outfielder
Tori Vidales
Infielder
Aubrey Leach
Infielder
Tiare Jennings
Infielder
Taylor Edwards
Catcher
Jessi Warren
Infielder
Korbe Otis
Outfielder
Aliyah Andrews
Outfielder
Odicci Alexander-Bennett
Pitcher
Emma Lemley
Pitcher
Ciara Briggs
Outfielder
Jordan Roberts
Catcher
Anissa Urtez
Infielder
Team Corrick (Purple)
Facilitator: Genna Garabedian
Player
Position
Georgina Corrick (team captain)
Pitcher
Montana Fouts
Pitcher
Sharlize Palacios
Catcher
Baylee Klingler
Infielder
Syndey Romero
Infielder
Sierra Romero
Infielder
Dejah Mulipola
Catcher
Caroline Jacobsen
Outfielder
Payton Gottshall
Pitcher
Jadelyn Allchin
Outfielder
Sam Landry
Pitcher
Ali Newland
Outfielder
Paige Sinicki
Infielder
McKenzie Clark
Outfielder
Aliyah Binford
Pitcher
All set for action, time for the games to begin
Now that every competitor has been assigned to their opening week squad, the season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 2 in Holly Springs, N.C. where Team Ocasio will face Team Kilfoyl., followed by Team Lorenz going up against Team Corrick. The first pitch for game one is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT at Ting Stadium, followed by game two at 3:30 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcasted live on ESPN2.
