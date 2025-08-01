2025 AUSL All-Star Cup Series 1 Draft results

The first four teams of the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup were assembled during the Series 1 Draft held on Thursday, July 31. The captains took turns up to two minutes picking players in order of Purple, Blue, Orange, and Gold that were reversed each round until every team had 15 members on their roster, and could consult with any AUSL teammate, staff, or facilitator (the coach who works in conjunction with the captain).

All-Star Cup week one rosters

Team Lorenz (Gold)

Facilitator: Mia Davidson

Player Position Amanda Lorenz (team captain) Outfielder Hannah Flippen Infielder Rachel Garcia Pitcher Keilani Ricketts Pitcher Ana Gold Infielder Delanie Wisz Infielder Kayla Kowalik Catcher Alana Vawter Pitcher Victoria Hayward Outfielder Danieca Coffey Infielder Sierra Sacco Outfielder Bri Ellis Infielder Emiley Kennedy Pitcher Sahvanna Jaquish Catcher Kalei Harding Outfielder

Team Kilfoyl (Orange)

Facilitator: Bailey Lange

Player Position Lexi Kilfoyl (team captain) Pitcher Taylor McQuillin Pitcher Erin Coffel Infielder Sydney McKinney Infielder Bubba Nickles-Camarena Outfielder Danielle Gibson Whorton Infielder Cori McMillian Outfielder Sis Bates Infielder Mary Iakopo Catcher Devyn Netz Pitcher Bella Daytona Outfielder Sarah Willis Pitcher Kendra Falby Outfielder Michaela Edenfield Catcher Mariah Mazón Pitcher

Team Ocasio (Blue)

Facilitator: Emily Carosone

Player Position Aleshia Ocasio (team captain) Pitcher Megan Faraimo Pitcher Morgan Zerkle Outfielder Tori Vidales Infielder Aubrey Leach Infielder Tiare Jennings Infielder Taylor Edwards Catcher Jessi Warren Infielder Korbe Otis Outfielder Aliyah Andrews Outfielder Odicci Alexander-Bennett Pitcher Emma Lemley Pitcher Ciara Briggs Outfielder Jordan Roberts Catcher Anissa Urtez Infielder

Team Corrick (Purple)

Facilitator: Genna Garabedian

Player Position Georgina Corrick (team captain) Pitcher Montana Fouts Pitcher Sharlize Palacios Catcher Baylee Klingler Infielder Syndey Romero Infielder Sierra Romero Infielder Dejah Mulipola Catcher Caroline Jacobsen Outfielder Payton Gottshall Pitcher Jadelyn Allchin Outfielder Sam Landry Pitcher Ali Newland Outfielder Paige Sinicki Infielder McKenzie Clark Outfielder Aliyah Binford Pitcher

All set for action, time for the games to begin

Now that every competitor has been assigned to their opening week squad, the season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 2 in Holly Springs, N.C. where Team Ocasio will face Team Kilfoyl., followed by Team Lorenz going up against Team Corrick. The first pitch for game one is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT at Ting Stadium, followed by game two at 3:30 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcasted live on ESPN2.