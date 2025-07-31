AUSL All-Star Cup: Full schedule and how to watch

The 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup is about to kick off with the first-week team captains selecting their teammates on Thursday followed by the four crews ready for battle in the first two games on Saturday. Fans can access the schedule on the website and see the performance of every competitor reflect on the leaderboard throughout the season. All dates are subject to change in the future.
Full AUSL All-Star Cup schedule
Series 1: Aug. 2 - 6
Team captains: Amanda Lorenz (Gold), Lexi Kilfoyl (Orange), Aleshia Ocasio (Blue), and Georgina Corrick (Purple)
Draft Day: Thursday, July 31
Date
Game
City
Stadium
Aug. 2
Team Ocasio vs. Team Kilfoyl
Holly Springs, N.C.
Ting Stadium
Aug. 2
Team Lorenz vs. Team Corrick
Holly Springs, N.C.
Ting Stadium
Aug. 3
Team Corrick vs. Team Kilfoyl
Holly Springs, N.C.
Ting Stadium
Aug. 4
Team Ocasio vs. Team Lorenz
Holly Springs, N.C.
Ting Stadium
Aug. 6
Team Corrick vs. Team Ocasio
Greenville, N.C.
Max R. Joyner Stadium
Aug. 6
Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Lorenz
Greenville, N.C.
Max R. Joyner Stadium
Series 2: Aug. 19 - 21
Team captains: Top four on the leaderboard after Series 1
Draft Day: Sunday, Aug. 17
Date
Game
City
Stadium
Aug. 19
Team Gold vs. Team Blue
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
Aug. 20
Team Blue vs. Team Orange
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
Aug. 21
Team Orange vs. Team Gold
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
Series 3: Aug. 24 - 26
Team captains: Top four on the leaderboard after Series 2
Draft Day: Friday, Aug. 22
Date
Game
City
Stadium
Aug. 24
Team Blue vs. Team Orange
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
Aug. 24
Team Gold vs. Team Purple
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Sports Complex
Aug. 25
Team Purple vs. Team Orange
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Sports Complex
Aug. 25
Team Blue vs. Team Gold
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium at Parkway Sports Complex
Aug. 26
Team Purple vs. Team Blue
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium at Parkway Sports Complex
Aug. 26
Team Orange vs. Team Gold
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium at Parkway Sports Complex
Series 4: Aug. 29 - 31
Team captains: Top four on the leaderboard after Series 3
Draft Day: Wednesday, Aug. 27
Date
Game
City
Stadium
Aug. 29
Team Blue vs. Team Orange
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
Aug. 29
Team Gold vs. Team Purple
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
Aug. 30
Team Purple vs. Team Orange
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
Aug. 30
Team Blue vs. Team Gold
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
Aug. 31
Team Purple vs. Team Blue
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex
Aug. 31
Team Orange vs. Team Gold
Rosemont, Ill.
The Stadium At Parkway Pank Sports Complex
How to watch the All-Star Cup on TV and streaming
All-Star Cup games will be broadcast across ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+. A subscription to an Internet-based TV platform or satellite TV provider is required.
How to get tickets to All-Star Cup games
Tickets are available on the AUSL website where the schedule tab provides a corresponding link to options for every session date.
