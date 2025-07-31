AUSL All-Star Cup: Full schedule and how to watch

The 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup is about to kick off with the first-week team captains selecting their teammates on Thursday followed by the four crews ready for battle in the first two games on Saturday. Fans can access the schedule on the website and see the performance of every competitor reflect on the leaderboard throughout the season. All dates are subject to change in the future.

Full AUSL All-Star Cup schedule

Series 1: Aug. 2 - 6

Team captains: Amanda Lorenz (Gold), Lexi Kilfoyl (Orange), Aleshia Ocasio (Blue), and Georgina Corrick (Purple)

Draft Day: Thursday, July 31

Date Game City Stadium Aug. 2 Team Ocasio vs. Team Kilfoyl Holly Springs, N.C. Ting Stadium Aug. 2 Team Lorenz vs. Team Corrick Holly Springs, N.C. Ting Stadium Aug. 3 Team Corrick vs. Team Kilfoyl Holly Springs, N.C. Ting Stadium Aug. 4 Team Ocasio vs. Team Lorenz Holly Springs, N.C. Ting Stadium Aug. 6 Team Corrick vs. Team Ocasio Greenville, N.C. Max R. Joyner Stadium Aug. 6 Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Lorenz Greenville, N.C. Max R. Joyner Stadium

Series 2: Aug. 19 - 21

Team captains: Top four on the leaderboard after Series 1

Draft Day: Sunday, Aug. 17

Date Game City Stadium Aug. 19 Team Gold vs. Team Blue Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex Aug. 20 Team Blue vs. Team Orange Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex Aug. 21 Team Orange vs. Team Gold Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Series 3: Aug. 24 - 26

Team captains: Top four on the leaderboard after Series 2

Draft Day: Friday, Aug. 22

Date Game City Stadium Aug. 24 Team Blue vs. Team Orange Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex Aug. 24 Team Gold vs. Team Purple Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Sports Complex Aug. 25 Team Purple vs. Team Orange Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Sports Complex Aug. 25 Team Blue vs. Team Gold Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium at Parkway Sports Complex Aug. 26 Team Purple vs. Team Blue Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium at Parkway Sports Complex Aug. 26 Team Orange vs. Team Gold Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium at Parkway Sports Complex

Series 4: Aug. 29 - 31

Team captains: Top four on the leaderboard after Series 3

Draft Day: Wednesday, Aug. 27

Date Game City Stadium Aug. 29 Team Blue vs. Team Orange Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex Aug. 29 Team Gold vs. Team Purple Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex Aug. 30 Team Purple vs. Team Orange Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex Aug. 30 Team Blue vs. Team Gold Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex Aug. 31 Team Purple vs. Team Blue Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex Aug. 31 Team Orange vs. Team Gold Rosemont, Ill. The Stadium At Parkway Pank Sports Complex

How to watch the All-Star Cup on TV and streaming

All-Star Cup games will be broadcast across ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+. A subscription to an Internet-based TV platform or satellite TV provider is required.

How to get tickets to All-Star Cup games

Tickets are available on the AUSL website where the schedule tab provides a corresponding link to options for every session date.