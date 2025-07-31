Fansided

AUSL All-Star Cup: Full schedule and how to watch

Find out when and where to tune in for every game of the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup season.
Georgina Corrick, AUSL All-Star Cup pitcher and Series 1 team captain for Purple, plays for Great Britain during a Preliminary Round match against Venezuela at Akitsu Stadium on day eight of the WBSC Women's Softball World Championship on Aug. 9, 2018 in Chiba, Japan. | Takashi Aoyama/GettyImages

The 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup is about to kick off with the first-week team captains selecting their teammates on Thursday followed by the four crews ready for battle in the first two games on Saturday. Fans can access the schedule on the website and see the performance of every competitor reflect on the leaderboard throughout the season. All dates are subject to change in the future.

Full AUSL All-Star Cup schedule

Series 1: Aug. 2 - 6

Team captains: Amanda Lorenz (Gold), Lexi Kilfoyl (Orange), Aleshia Ocasio (Blue), and Georgina Corrick (Purple)

Draft Day: Thursday, July 31

Date

Game

City

Stadium

Aug. 2

Team Ocasio vs. Team Kilfoyl

Holly Springs, N.C.

Ting Stadium

Aug. 2

Team Lorenz vs. Team Corrick

Holly Springs, N.C.

Ting Stadium

Aug. 3

Team Corrick vs. Team Kilfoyl

Holly Springs, N.C.

Ting Stadium

Aug. 4

Team Ocasio vs. Team Lorenz

Holly Springs, N.C.

Ting Stadium

Aug. 6

Team Corrick vs. Team Ocasio

Greenville, N.C.

Max R. Joyner Stadium

Aug. 6

Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Lorenz

Greenville, N.C.

Max R. Joyner Stadium

Series 2: Aug. 19 - 21

Team captains: Top four on the leaderboard after Series 1

Draft Day: Sunday, Aug. 17

Date

Game

City

Stadium

Aug. 19

Team Gold vs. Team Blue

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Aug. 20

Team Blue vs. Team Orange

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Aug. 21

Team Orange vs. Team Gold

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Series 3: Aug. 24 - 26

Team captains: Top four on the leaderboard after Series 2

Draft Day: Friday, Aug. 22

Date

Game

City

Stadium

Aug. 24

Team Blue vs. Team Orange

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Aug. 24

Team Gold vs. Team Purple

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Sports Complex

Aug. 25

Team Purple vs. Team Orange

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Sports Complex

Aug. 25

Team Blue vs. Team Gold

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium at Parkway Sports Complex

Aug. 26

Team Purple vs. Team Blue

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium at Parkway Sports Complex

Aug. 26

Team Orange vs. Team Gold

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium at Parkway Sports Complex

Series 4: Aug. 29 - 31

Team captains: Top four on the leaderboard after Series 3

Draft Day: Wednesday, Aug. 27

Date

Game

City

Stadium

Aug. 29

Team Blue vs. Team Orange

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Aug. 29

Team Gold vs. Team Purple

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Aug. 30

Team Purple vs. Team Orange

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Aug. 30

Team Blue vs. Team Gold

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Aug. 31

Team Purple vs. Team Blue

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Aug. 31

Team Orange vs. Team Gold

Rosemont, Ill.

The Stadium At Parkway Pank Sports Complex

How to watch the All-Star Cup on TV and streaming

All-Star Cup games will be broadcast across ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+. A subscription to an Internet-based TV platform or satellite TV provider is required.

How to get tickets to All-Star Cup games

Tickets are available on the AUSL website where the schedule tab provides a corresponding link to options for every session date.

