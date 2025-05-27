2025 Indy 500 results shaken up after 3 drivers hit with penalties

Hold those podium photos -- we have some big changes to the 2025 Indianapolis 500 finishing order a day after it finished.

IndyCar announced Monday that Andretti Global's No. 27, driven by Kyle Kirkwood, and No. 28, driven by Marcus Ericsson, did not pass post-race inspection. Prema Racing's No. 90, driven by Callum Ilott, was also penalized. All three were sent to the bottom of the finishing order as a result.

Ericsson was the runner-up in the 109th running in the Indy 500, but he now was tossed back to 31st. Kirkwood was sixth but drops to 32nd. Ilott goes from 12th to 33rd.

The Ericsson penalty shakes up the podium quite a bit -- now, David Malukas jumps to second, while fan favorite Pato O'Ward is now on the podium in third.

It also means that Scott McLaughlin, despite crashing before the race even started, is no longer in dead last.

What caused the Indy 500 penalties?

IndyCar announced differing issues between the Andretti cars and the Prema vehicle.

On Kirkwood and Ericsson's cars, "INDYCAR discovered modifications to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points with unapproved spacers and parts. According to the INDYCAR rulebook, EMS covers must be used as supplied."

IndyCar officials say these changes would provide "enhanced aerodynamic efficiency"

Meanwhile, the Ilott penalty was because "the car failed to meet the minimum endplate height and location specification."

Finishing position changes, fines and suspensions in the wake of the penalties

IndyCar announced that along with the three drivers being dropped to the back of the running order, each team was slapped with a $100,000 fine.

With the change in results, that makes a significant change in where the teams sit in the standings.

Kirkwood drops from third to fifth in the standings, Ericsson falls all the way to 20th instead of 10th, and Ilott is now worst among all of the full-time drivers who qualified for the Indy 500.

The team managers for each entry will also be suspended for the next race at Detroit.

Updated 2025 Indy 500 results after penalties