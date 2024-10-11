2025 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders 7-round mock projection gets Gardner Minshew out of Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders have multiple needs that need to be addressed in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the main focus being on finding a new quarterback to lead the franchise into the future. After a tumultuous season with Gardner Minshew under center, it’s clear that the Raiders need a fresh face at the position to revitalize their offense.
This seven-round mock draft aims to identify key prospects who can step in and make an immediate impact, while also addressing other positions of need to build a competitive roster. With the right picks, the Raiders can reshape their team for the future.
Round 1: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and selecting a quarterback is a must. This season has been chaotic for them at the position, with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell leading the offense. In 2025, the Raiders can't afford another quarterback experiment — they need someone who can step in and start right away. Quinn Ewers fits that bill perfectly.
Ewers has the arm strength, accuracy, and anticipation the Raiders need. He’s composed and plays with urgency.
Round 2: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Ohio State’s Quinshon Jenkins would be a great addition to the Raiders’ backfield, especially with the need to replace Josh Jacobs after his departure following the 2023 season. So far this year, the Raiders’ ground game has struggled, with their leading rusher managing just 152 yards through five games.
Jenkins is a scheme-versatile running back with the speed, vision, and power to thrive in any system. He brings physicality to his runs, consistently generates missed tackles, and possesses the burst, acceleration, and top-end speed to break big plays. A talented and athletic back, Jenkins offers a true three-down skill set that the Raiders desperately need.
Round 3: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
The Raiders have a solid secondary but could use some additional depth, and Maxwell Hairston would be a great fit to bolster the unit.
Hairston is an instinctive corner with impressive playmaking ability. He possesses good overall length and demonstrates strong ball skills, allowing him to take advantage of opportunities when they arise. Known for his high football IQ, Hairston plays with sharp instincts and has the explosiveness and short-area quickness needed to succeed at the next level.
His versatility allows him to thrive in multiple coverage schemes, making him a valuable asset to the Raiders' defense.
Round 4: DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Stewart appeared in all 12 games as a freshman and recorded 1.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons. So far this year, he has 1.5 sacks through six games. With his massive size and impressive athleticism, Stewart has plenty of potential to grow, especially with more reps.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 290 pounds, Stewart is quick off the edge and has proven to be durable. His physical build and style of play closely resemble that of the Raiders’ Tyree Wilson, making him a promising prospect for teams looking to bolster their defensive line.
Round 5: OT Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
The Raiders could use reinforcements on the offensive line, and Carmona might be the perfect solution. As one of the top offensive tackle prospects in this draft class, the 6-foot-5, 324-pound lineman moves with exceptional fluidity, both off the line and in open space. His elite explosiveness, combined with a relentless motor that keeps him playing through the whistle, makes him a scheme-diverse talent capable of fitting into any system.
With the Raiders having allowed 17 sacks this season, the fourth-highest in the league, upgrading at offensive tackle is a clear priority.
Round 6: LB Jay Higgins, Iowa
Jay Higgins is having a breakout season. Through just five games this year, he's already put up impressive numbers: 48 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and a sack. Last season he tied Iowa's single-season record with 171 tackles.
Higgins is a highly intelligent linebacker with excellent instincts, always finding himself around the football. Known for being a tackling machine, he excels at working downhill toward the line of scrimmage, making him a physical run-stopper. His football IQ and ability to read plays quickly make him a valuable asset in any defense.
Round 6: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
With the departure of Hunter Renfrow and an expected trade involving Davante Adams, the Raiders are in need of wide receiver depth. Matthew Golden could help fill that void.
Golden brings impressive long speed and raw athleticism, though he’ll need to add some weight to maximize his potential at the next level. Primarily lining up in the slot, he has a quick, agile release and excels at gaining yards after the catch. Expected to run a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash, Golden’s speed will be an asset for any offense.
Round 6: EDGE Anto Saka, Northwestern
While the Raiders have a star player in Maxx Crosby, they could benefit from adding more talent on the edge. Anto Saka is a promising pass rusher who combines burst and bend to create pressure on quarterbacks. With elite explosiveness, he can explode off the line and showcase rapid footwork that keeps opposing linemen on their toes. Saka’s relentless motor drives him to chase down plays, but he will need to refine his repertoire of pass-rushing moves to elevate his game to the next level.
Round 7: IOL Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
After spending time on the scout team, Dylan Fairchild has made his way into the starting lineup. Known for his toughness and high character, he brings significant mass and strength to the offensive line. Fairchild has proven to be productive as both a run blocker and in pass protection, showcasing the skills necessary to develop into a high-level starter at the next level.