Updated Las Vegas Raiders 2025 draft picks after the Davante Adams trade
After weeks of NFL fans wondering what would happen with Davante Adams, a decision has finally been made. He is a New York Jet, and is set to reunite with Aaron Rodgers.
How this will end up helping the Jets remains to be seen. New York obviously improves with this deal, but is Adams enough to propel them to the playoffs? Is he enough to make them serious Super Bowl contenders? There are reasons to be somewhat skeptical on both counts.
Still, Adams being with the Jets is fun, and certainly beats the alternative, which seemed like it was staying with a Las Vegas Raiders team going nowhere. With this deal, the Raiders will take a hit for 2024, but gain precious draft capital that should help them in the not-too-distant future.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are set to receive a conditional third-round pick that can go up to the second round with incentives. Definitely a solid return for an older wide receiver owed a lot of money, and it looks even better with the Raiders not paying a cent of it.
While this is unfortunate for Raiders fans watching their team every week this season, it gives them reason to look ahead and get excited for the 2025 NFL Draft. Here's their current draft pick stash.
Updated Raiders draft picks in 2025 after trading Davante Adams to Jets
As of this writing, here are the picks that the Raiders have at their disposal. With the team likely to continue to sell veterans at this year's trade deadline, more could be coming.
Round
Team
1
Own
2
Own
3
Own
3
Jets
4
Own
5
Own
6
Own
7
Own
As of now, the Raiders have two picks in the third round in addition to all of their own picks in each of the seven rounds. If Adams performs well with the Jets and/or the team does well, the Raiders would then have two second-round picks, which would be even better for Las Vegas.
As mentioned prior, all focus now for Raiders fans is on the upcoming draft. Whether a player like Maxx Crosby will get traded for elite draft pick compensation remains to be seen, but don't be surprised if the Raiders continue to add draft capital to an already solid chest of picks.