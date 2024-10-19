3 Alex Bregman replacements if the third baseman leaves the Astros in free agency
The Houston Astros are widely expected to lose Alex Bregman in free agency after a disappointing end to the season. We haven't seen Houston shy away from big contracts in the past, but after re-upping Jose Altuve, dumping $95 million on Josh Hader's doorstep, and preparing what is sure to be a massive extension offer for Kyle Tucker next winter, one couldn't blame the Astros for letting Bregman walk.
Okay, that's a lie. The Astros wouldn't be able to live it down. Bregman is a bonafide franchise legend and a two-time World Series champ. Letting him walk would be akin to Freddie Freeman joining the Dodgers. Braves fans weren't exactly thrilled. Now, Bregman could end up returning — he's teasing fans on social media — but the tea leaves point to Bregman winding up in a new city.
The veteran is sure to be a hot commodity. He's a true five-tool weapon, excellent with his glove at the hot corner and explosive in the batter's box. This was not Bregman's best individual campaign, but he still managed .260/.315/.453 splits with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. After Matt Chapman's monstrous $151 million extension in San Francisco, the stage is set for a desperate front office to splurge on Bregman.
Whether it's an established contender or an upstart dark horse, teams will be pushing hard to get Bregman out of Houston. Here are a few replacement options the Astros should have lined up, just in case this all goes south.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3 third base options if Alex Bregman leaves in free agency
3. Shay Whitcomb has been raking in the Astros farm system
Houston will need to consider external options as well, but if the impetus for letting Bregman walk is money, odds are the Astros won't line up an expensive replacement. The easiest route would be to replace from within, presumably calling up minor-league standout Shay Whitcomb.
Whitcomb appeared in 20 games and registered 46 plate appearances for the big-league squad this season, batting .220 with nine hits (three doubles) and five RBIs. He has been even more impressive with Triple-A Sugar Land, where he mashed 25 home runs in 108 games. Whitcomb has displayed steady growth at lower levels and could give Houston a clean and simple in-house solution.
He was named Houston's minor league player of the year by Joel Reuter at Bleacher Report:
"Whitcomb opened eyes with a 35-homer, 102-RBI season in 2023, but he hit just .240/.301/.470 with a 30.2 percent strikeout rate. He continued to show impressive power with 19 doubles, 25 home runs and 91 RBI in 108 games at Triple-A, and more importantly slashed his strikeout rate to a far more palatable 19.8 percent. If Alex Bregman walks in free agency, he will be a candidate to replace him at third base in 2025."
With his strikeout rate trending in the right direction and major power behind his swing, Whitcomb has the potential to pop in his first extended MLB action. This is probably the most "likely" Bregman replacement, as Whitcomb has experience defending all over the infield.
2. Yoan Moncada could be an intriguing buy-low candidate for the Astros
Yoan Moncada is bound for free agency this winter. The Chicago White Sox have a $25 million club option with a $5 million buyout, which all but guarantees that the 29-year-old's days are numbered in the South Side of Chicago. What a blessing, to be frank, as Moncada can do better than whatever the White Sox are cooking up for the 2025 campaign.
It has been rough sledding these last few years for Moncada, who hasn't been able to put together a fully health campaign since before the pandemic. At 29 years old, however, there's still reason to believe he can rebound. Moncada played just 12 games this season, but he's gearing up for winter baseball in his native Cuba, with an obvious goal of getting back up to speed for another MLB run in 2025.
A former top prospect, there's no denying Moncada's talent. In his last full-ish campaign, all the way back in 2019, Moncada lit up the advanced metrics as a hitter. He puts a tight, powerful swing on the ball and when he's not striking out, there's a good chance he's rocketing an extra-base hit toward the outfield.
There is obvious need for insurance and contingency plans with Moncada — the aforementioned Whitcomb can serve as precisely that — but as a one-year rental with exceedingly low risk and considerable upside, Moncada could be worth a look for the Astros. Sometimes all it takes for these talented but disappointing players is a change of scenery and a fresh perspective.
1. Astros can keep tabs on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if the Blue Jays fall apart
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made it clear he wants to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays long term, but he's entering the final year of his contract without an extension. The Blue Jays are expected to go big-game hunting this offseason, including a potential run at Bregman, but we all know that's bound to end in flames.
If Toronto can't put a better team around Guerrero, there's no reason to believe he's dead set on an extension. Once he gets to the open market in 2025, he becomes one of the most sought-after free agents in the MLB — a true offensive superstar with the flexibility to defend either corner infield spot and a long runway to success at 25 years old.
The Astros would be foolish not to pay attention. Houston actually needs help at first base too, so Guerrero is worth keeping tabs on even if the Astros land a different third baseman. Whitcomb is going to the majors eventually, so yet again, we could end up seeing a dual effort to replace Bregman's lost offense. If Toronto floats Guerrero at the trade deadline next season, perhaps Whitcomb becomes a prime bargaining chip with which to acquire Guerrero. There are levels to this.
Yes, Houston does appear reluctant to hand out another big contract before Kyle Tucker gets his bag, but Guerrero is special enough (and affordable enough until his next deal) to warrant the investment. Sometimes you make the hard decision to improve the team. If Houston is forced to pick between Bregman and Guerrero, all sentiment goes out the window and Guerrero is in an Astros uniform as soon as possible.