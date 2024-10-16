Blue Jays interest in star free agent sends a clear message to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays' future hinges on what Ross Atkins and company can accomplish this winter. Both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are entering contract years. The general consensus is that Bichette is open to a fresh start, while Guerrero would welcome a new contract in Toronto.
That does not, of course, mean Guerrero is guaranteed a new contract in Toronto. He's set up for a megadeal if he hits the market next winter, and the Blue Jays won't be the only team interested in signing the All-Star first baseman for the next decade-plus. Bichette is more immediately a trade candidate, while the Blue Jays' hole at third base is wide open after letting Matt Chapman walk.
One might expect Guerrero, who has experience at both corner infield spots, to take a crack at third base as the Blue Jays try to build out and reimagine this roster. But the latest free agency rumor involving Toronto throws some cold water on that hypothetical. Instead, expect the Blue Jays to go all-out in pursuit of the best third baseman on the market — former Houston Astros All-Star and world champ, Alex Bregman.
Blue Jays interested in free agent Alex Bregman at third base
ESPN's Buster Olney broke the news on TSN1050.
"[Alex Bregman is] a proven winner, he's a really good third baseman, he can hit, he would help to lengthen out their lineup," he said. "We know the Blue Jays have been looking to fill the third base spot more permanently for the past couple of years. They made [former Blue Jays third baseman] Matt Chapman [an] offer for about $125 million early in the 2023 season, and Bregman fits [the team's needs] in a lot of ways."
That is certainly a notable development, especially in context of the Blue Jays' reported interest in Juan Soto. Last winter, Toronto whiffed on both Soto and Shohei Ohtani, then pivoted to patchwork additions that inevitably fell flat. Hopefully this offseason sees Atkins deploy a different approach, with Toronto targeting star power across the board and actively looking for difference-makers next to Guerrero, who is still one of the best bats in the American League.
So, sure, Guerrero won't get to try his hand at third base. But the Blue Jays are also making an implicit commitment to winning baseball games, and that plan only works with Guerrero as a centerpiece — not high-leverage trade bait. That is a reassuring sign for anxious Toronto fans, although taking Guerrero into free agency next year without a new contract would cause a lot of anxiety.
Bregman is essentially an upgrade over Chapman — quite skilled with the glove in his own right and far superior on offense. Chapman has top-tier free agent infielders licking their chops after signing a six-year, $151 million extension with San Francisco this season. Bregman should be looking for a contract in that range, if not exceeding it. The Blue Jays have the capital to pay Bregman his worth, but it will ultimately come down to Atkins and ownership. It's time for Toronto to put up or shut up.