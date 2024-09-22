Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is pressuring Ross Atkins into Blue Jays first offseason mistake
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays season has been over for quite some time, as Ross Atkins and the front office has an eye on the future. It doesn't help that details were leaked regarding a subpar clubhouse experience. If anything, that's a tough look for veterans in said clubuouse, as well as manager John Schneider. However, if there is one person we know isn't part of the problem, it's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladdy is signed through the end of the 2025 season, but a contract extension is on Atkins' to-do list this winter, if all goes right. Guerrero Jr. has a ton of leverage in those talks, as he's slashing .324/.398/.552, which is good for a .990 OPS. Were the Blue Jays competitive, there would be more chatter about a possible Vladdy MVP campaign, but for now that award looks like it'll go to Aaron Judge or Bobby Witt Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could change positions for the Blue Jays
Guerrero Jr. has primarily been employed at first base this season. The results have been tremendous, as you can see from the numbers above. He even won a gold glove there in 2022. Vladdy has focused primarily on hitting, a tool he's perfected over recent years. So, why change a good thing? That's the precise question Atkins should ask Guerrero Jr. right about now, as Vladdy is entertained by a permanent move to third base.
“Obviously we haven't decided yet,” Guerrero Jr. said through interpreter Hector Lebron. “If the decision is for me to move to third base to make the team better, I'm good with that. I will be working hard at third base...But at the end of the day, whatever the team needs me to do, I'll be giving 100 per cent there.”
Why mess with a good thing? Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is solid at first
That last line is vital, because the team's free-agent and trade decisions this winter could very well determine where they need Guerrero Jr. to play. Whether that be at either corner infield spot or even DH remains to be seen, but first base seems to be the best long-term decision for Guerrero Jr. assuming he is able to secure that extension. If not, it might make sense to prove himself at the hot corner before testing his market value.
The Blue Jays could have interest in either Christian Walker or Pete Alonso this winter, two longtime first basemen who could take the spot away from Vladdy. In that sense, the fact he remains open to a move back to third is encouraging, though it doesn't take into account the Jays defense at the hot corner would suffer as a result.