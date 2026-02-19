3 changes Team USA must make before Olympic hockey semifinals

Team USA punched its ticket to the Olympic semifinals, but barely. Quinn Hughes' overtime winner was unbelievable, but more had most fans rooting for the red, white and blue exhaling more than celebrating because of how the game went. Team USA didn't score until the second period, they allowed Sweden to tie the game late in the third period, and needed extra time to advance.

Sure, Sweden was one of the better teams in the tournament and had a ton of high-end NHL talent, but that game was too close to comfort for fans who are expecting a Gold Medal. Changes need to be made for Team USA to defeat a team like Canada and win Gold.

Jack Hughes should be getting more ice time for Team USA

Jack Hughes of USA men's hockey | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was a bit controversial in the eyes of some for Jack Hughes to even be on this team, given his poor performance at the Four Nations tournament a year ago, but all he's done on the Olympic stage is silence his doubters. Hughes, despite playing limited minutes for much of the tournament, is one of just five Americans with four or more points in the four games, and he's tied for the team lead with a +5 rating. He's been one of Team USA's best forwards all tournament, no matter how you slice it, yet head coach Mike Sullivan continues to limit his minutes.

Hughes has at least one point in three of the four games Team USA has played, and his shot led to the team's only regulation goal on Wednesday. To his credit, Sullivan did move Hughes up from the fourth line to play alongside Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson, but an argument can be made that he should be in the top six.

He at least must remain in the top nine. He might not be the most physical player on the ice, but his skill is undeniable, and the results prove he's worthy of more ice time. Hughes has not played more than 13:28 in a game this tournament. It's time for that to change.

Team USA can ill-afford to play its worst forwards down the stretch

Brock Nelson of Team USA | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Team USA led Wednesday's game 1-0 with less than two minutes left, and Sweden opted to pull its goalie in search of the game-tying goal. Rather than play his best forward with the tournament on the line, Sullivan had the fourth line out with less than two minutes to go. Yes, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trochek and Brock Nelson were the forwards on the ice in a one-goal game with less than two minutes to go.

I understand that Miller is tough (and helped kill a crucial penalty earlier in the game), Trochek can win face-offs and Nelson had a great game against Latvia to begin the tournament (thanks largely to Jack Hughes), but where were the Tkachuk brothers? Where was Jack Eichel? Why were the worst forwards on the ice? It's not even as if they had played particularly well in this game. Trochek even took the USA's lone penalty earlier in the game.

Dylan Larkin was arguably the team's best two-way forward all day, yet he couldn't find his way onto the ice in crunch time. The best players need to be on the ice in a close game with under two minutes to go: period.

Team USA must play aggressively even with a lead

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Team USA was in complete control of this game in the second period. They scored the first goal of the game and outshot Sweden 20-8. If it weren't for Sweden goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Team USA's lead would've been far greater. The third period was a completely different story, though.

It felt as if Team USA played conservative hockey, hoping to win the game 1-0 and the results showed. They were outshot 10-4 in the period, and that's not even factoring in an Adrian Kempe shot that hit the post. Sweden tied the game, but with how poorly the USA played, Sweden could've easily won this game in regulation. USA had all six shots in overtime, so it's not as if they couldn't have turned it on in the third period.

Sullivan had the worst forwards on the team on the ice down the stretch of regulation, and for the entire period, the USA seemed more focused on not allowing the tying goal rather than pushing to gain some separation. That's a problem, and one that must change. These teams are too talented for the USA to just park the bus and play not to lose rather than play to win. One goal will almost certainly never be enough, especially as they advance. Connor Hellebuyck can only do so much.

They deserve it man, fucking parked the bus like a bunch softies the final 15 minutes.



Sullivan hockey. Gross. — Mike Bartner (@MikeBartner) February 18, 2026

The next third period they play, whether they're winning, trailing or tied up, must be much better.