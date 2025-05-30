3 changes the Timberwolves have to make this offseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2024-25 season came to a bitter end on Wednesday night in a 94-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, officially closing the chapter on a playoff run that featured upset wins over both the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

While their back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals signal progress, the path to true contention is far from complete. Despite a roster built around Anthony Edwards and an ambitious front office, Minnesota still faces several critical questions. As the franchise enters another pivotal offseason, here are three changes the Timberwolves must make:

3. Find Mike Conley’s Successor

At 37 years old, Mike Conley’s regression was both expected and difficult to ignore. He posted career-lows in scoring (8.2 PPG), assists (4.5 APG), and minutes (24.7 MPG) over 71 games, and while his leadership remains valuable, Minnesota needs a younger, more dynamic point guard to complement Anthony Edwards’ ascension.

With a thin 2025 free-agent class at the position, the Timberwolves may have to get creative. Names like Tyus Jones, Gary Payton II, and even Russell Westbrook could offer short-term solutions. Alternatively, Rob Dillingham — a promising young guard — could take on a bench sparkplug role, easing into larger responsibilities.

Finding the right fit — someone who can shoot consistently and defend the perimeter—is essential. Edwards can carry the offensive burden, but a steady playmaker would help unlock the Wolves' offensive ceiling.

2. Re-sign Naz Reid and explore a Rudy Gobert trade

This is where things get bold.

Naz Reid, the reigning Most Improved Player (2024), has continued his upward trajectory, averaging 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists off the bench. He’s expected to decline his $15 million player option and test free agency — and he’ll deserve every bit of a projected $18-25 million annual deal. Minnesota must prioritize re-signing him and inserting him into the starting lineup.

That brings us to Rudy Gobert.

While trading the three-time Defensive Player of the Year would have seemed unthinkable two years ago, Gobert is clearly declining. He just posted his worst offensive and rebounding numbers in nearly a decade, and his shot-blocking has also dropped to career-low levels. In today’s fast-paced, floor-spacing league, Gobert’s limitations are becoming more pronounced, especially when compared to Reid’s versatility.

A trade would likely yield minimal returns, but if it helps Minnesota gain depth, draft capital, and flexibility around Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, it’s worth exploring.

1. Julius Randle’s future looms large

After being traded from the New York Knicks in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle embraced a secondary role and played a vital part in Minnesota’s playoff push. He averaged 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, serving as a complementary force next to Edwards while maintaining his offensive identity.

Now, Randle faces a massive decision: opt into his $30.9 million player option or hit the open market in search of a longer, more lucrative deal that could net him around $40 million annually.

Minnesota wants him back—but doing so won't be easy. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker also due for a raise, the Wolves are teetering on the second tax apron, limiting their financial maneuverability. Randle, for all his critics, represents the Wolves’ biggest gamble — and perhaps their best hope for sustaining success in the West.

This offseason will be a defining moment for the Timberwolves. With Anthony Edwards emerging as a true superstar, the time to build a roster around him isn’t next year — it’s now. Whether that means saying goodbye to familiar faces, restructuring the frontcourt, or taking a leap with a young point guard, one thing is clear:

Minnesota is close. But close isn’t good enough.