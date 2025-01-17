3 Chiefs free agents who could follow Mike Borgonzi to Tennessee this offseason
By Lior Lampert
After 16 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Borgonzi is reportedly set to become the next general manager of the Tennessee Titans.
Per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, no deal is official yet, but Borgonzi and the Titans are "ironing out" the details of an agreement. And when it becomes official, the Chiefs assistant GM will form a new brain trust with head coach Brian Callahan in Tennessee.
As Schultz notes, Borgonzi played a "key role" alongside Chiefs lead executive Brett Veach in assembling and maintaining Kansas City's three Super Bowl rosters. With that in mind, the Titans ostensibly feel like they landed someone who can help jumpstart their rebuild.
However, Borgonzi brings more than his administrative prowess to the table. He also brings the connections he's established in Kansas City, which could pay dividends for Tennessee in free agency this offseason. Notably, the Chiefs have several impact players slated to hit the open market in the spring and already boast one of the NFL's highest payrolls.
Meanwhile, the Titans have ample cap space to make splashy moves in the coming months. Between that and how expensive things are getting for the Chiefs, it wouldn't be shocking to see these three contributors take their talents to Tennessee.
3. Marquise Brown, WR
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown signed a one-year "prove it" with Kansas City this past offseason, but things haven't gone as planned. The veteran wide receiver suffered a preseason shoulder injury that extended almost the entire length of the regular season, not making his Chiefs debut until Week 16. Regardless, he'd instantly slot in as a top option in Tennessee's lackluster passing attack.
Outside of Calvin Ridley, the Titans boast an incredibly thin pass-catching corps. Their receiving room is among football's worst position groups and would undoubtedly benefit from adding someone of Brown's caliber.
Holding the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many expect the Titans to take a quarterback. Whether it be Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward of Miami, getting their young franchise passer reliable weapons with which to work should be a priority. Brown wouldn't be the be-all and end-all solution, though he'd certainly get the ball rolling.
Brown is an ideal target for the Titans. As a former Day 1 selection in 2019 and a one-time 1,000-yard receiver, he's a proven commodity.
2. Nick Bolton, LB
Nick Bolton has wasted no time establishing himself as one of the best linebackers in the sport since entering the league in 2021. And with the Titans needing to beef up their front seven, Borgonzi should do everything he can to poach him from Kansas City.
Bolton is a tackling machine who flies all over the field. He counteracts his lack of speed with tremendous instincts, physicality and tenacity. Moreover, the standout defender excels in other facets of the game, like stopping the run and coverage.
Not only is Bolton immensely talented, but he's a leader. The 24-year-old wears the "green dot" for the Chiefs, operating as the team's defensive signal-caller. Having such a pivotal role for a perennially championship-contending organization like Kansas City at his age speaks volumes. Tennessee needs someone who could command the respect of a locker room like him in the middle of their stopping unit.
There will be no shortage of suitors for Bolton's services, but Borgonzi can help the Titans skip to the front of the line.
1. Trey Smith, RG
Trey Smith couldn't have picked a better time to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. With the interior offensive lineman entering free agency this offseason, he's positioned himself for a lofty payday. Front his presumably hefty bill may be challenging for the Chiefs, which is music to Borgonzi and the Titans' ears.
Smith's expiring rookie pact has been a talking point for months. He, Bolton and All-Pro center Creed Humphrey's contract situations put Kansas City in a tough spot, forcing the front office to make some difficult choices. And considering they re-signed the latter of the three to a massive extension last summer, the Chiefs seemingly made a decision.
In recent years, Tennessee has bolstered the left side of its protection up front. They spent first-round selections on JC Latham and Peter Skoronski in the past two drafts. Plus, the Titans signed veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry III to a sizable pact last offseason. Be that as it may, the right side of the line is far from a finished product, which is where Smith comes into play.
Only three players logged more snaps at right guard than Smith in 2024 (1,115). He's been incredibly durable in his four years as a pro. The 25-year-old has appeared in 77-of-78 contests and logged at least a 96 percent offensive snap share rate annually.
A reliable and productive blocker, Smith is exactly what the Titans need, especially if they select Ward/Sanders.