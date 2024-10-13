3 Cleveland Browns replacements for Deshaun Watson who will definitely fail
By Mark Powell
You'll be shocked to hear the Deshaun Watson has not gotten much better between Week 5 and Week 6. Watson is a bit of a mess, admittedly. He's settled most of his sexual harassment and sexual assault civil suits, but Watson remains a distraction for the wrong reasons.
Make no mistake: The Browns signed up for this mess. Cleveland is so desperate for a Super Bowl they are willing to sell their soul, which makes it impossible to root for the Browns. Again, I'd love to watch any team win their first title, but the Browns have made it tough to do so. Watson is, by dozens of accounts, a bad person who should not be making the money he has since accumulated. However, the NFL pays players based on talent and that alone.
Yet, even in that sense paying Watson makes little sense. He's been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season. Heck, Browns fans are even calling for Jameis Winston (more on that later), which is an insult in itself.
Browns could replace Deshaun Watson with Jameis Winston
Replacing Watson with Winston won't end well for several reasons, the first of which is the most important. Winston is turnover-prone, and the Browns cannot afford to give up real estate. With a backup quarterback in the game, Cleveland is unlikely to score more points than they would with Watson. Let's be real -- the Browns issues go beyond just Watson. He's an easy scapegoat, though, and the backup QB is the most popular player on the team.
So, if Cleveland were to start Winston, they'd be wise to employ a run-oriented gameplan. Jameis is a former No. 1 overall pick for a reason, but he's also the same player who had a 30-30 season in the NFC South. The Browns will not win a playoff game with Winston -- he is not Joe Flacco -- but he might present more opportunities for the offense than Watson.
The truth of the matter is that Winston is not a long-term replacement for Watson. He could appease the fanbase, though, and give the Browns a few weeks in practice to figure out what is wrong with Deshaun.
Browns should replace Deshaun Watson with Shedeur Sanders
Watson is stuck on the Browns roster whether he likes it or not. Cleveland's long-term commitment to Deshaun could screw them over for years to come, which is terrible and hilarious at the same time. Watson does not deserve this money, but Haslam shouldn't have guaranteed it to him in the first place. I could've told him that years ago.
Nonetheless, if the Browns choose to replace Watson, their best bet is to do so through the NFL Draft. Winning with a quarterback on a rookie deal is the best bet to cash in the NFL, and the Browns could have a player like Sanders for five years if they choose. And yes, that contract would be cheap.
I don't know if Sanders is the real deal, and the idea of Deion Sanders hanging around training camp in Cleveland is less than ideal. However, the Browns don't have a ton of options, and Shedeur has shown enough in college to get a chance.
Browns ought to trade up for their biggest guarantee in Carson Beck
Is Carson Beck a guarantee? Not so fast, my friend. No quarterback is a sure thing, but Beck is likely to be one of the top QBs taken next April, and for good reason. Beck just set a record for most passing yards in a game for a Georgia quarterback, and that list includes Matthew Stafford. Per most experts, Beck should be the top QB prospect taken in 2025 over Quinn Ewers. NFL teams always reach on quarterbacks -- look no further back than last April -- which means Beck should go in the top-3.
Trading up for Beck comes with risks, but the Browns are desperate. They could start the UGA product right away, and by most accounts he's as pro-ready as they come. The Browns have a capable defense and solid weapons on the outside. It's unclear if Watson would welcome competition, but at the very worst it would light a fire under him.
Assuming Watson doesn't improve dramatically, Cleveland ought to consider all its options, the cheapest of which will come next April.