3 Cowboys free agent targets to help reach another level in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys have positioned themselves for an impactful offseason following some strategic maneuvers, including the restructuring of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contracts. By creating nearly $57 million in cap space with these moves, the Cowboys now have the flexibility to address key roster gaps and pursue top-tier talent. With needs along the offensive and defensive lines plus the backfield, Dallas has the opportunity to add pieces that could help them reach the next level.

Will Hernandez – G, Arizona Cardinals

Dallas faces the daunting task of replacing All-Pro and future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin, who retired earlier this offseason. While internal options like Brock Hoffman are available, the Cowboys may need a more experienced lineman to maintain dominance in the trenches. Will Hernandez, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals (and New York Giants), emerges as a top choice to fill this void.

Hernandez thrived under the guidance of Klayton Adams in Arizona, who is now Dallas’ offensive coordinator. His familiarity with Adams' system makes him an ideal candidate to seamlessly transition into the Cowboys’ offensive strategy. Hernandez's skill set, versatility, and experience could solidify the offensive line, bringing a certain level of consistency to the passing and rushing attack.

When it comes to run-blocking, Hernandez complements his pass protection by creating lanes for running backs, an area that should align with what the Cowboys will aim to do offensively. Losing an elite talent like Martin leaves a significant gap. While Hernandez may not offer an identical level of dominance, he’ll provide a cost-effective solution capable of maintaining stability. His familiarity with Adams and ability to adapt quickly make him a strong candidate to fill the leadership void on the o-line.

Josh Sweat – Edge rusher, Philadelphia Eagles

This Cowboys defense had been a cornerstone of their success, fueled by Micah Parsons and a strong pass rush, although they struggled largely last season. Adding depth and another consistent presence off the edge could push this unit into elite territory with the expected departure of Demarcus Lawrence. Josh Sweat, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, is an intriguing option.

Sweat is 28 years old and has proven to be one of the league's most effective defensive ends. Snagging him from a division rival would not only bolster Dallas' defensive front but also weaken the Eagles, providing double the pleasure. Sweat’s ability to disrupt games with his athleticism and motor fits perfectly into the Cowboys’ aggressive defensive philosophy.

Over the last two seasons, Sweat recorded 14.5 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, and 16 tackles for loss. His impact extends beyond the stat sheet, as he consistently pressures quarterbacks and forces hurried decisions. These traits make him a disruptive force that the Cowboys need to pursue in the worst way.

By signing Sweat, Dallas not only strengthens their pass rush but also deprives the Eagles of a key contributor. Given the intensity of the NFC East, this move would have long-term implications. Sweat would complement Parsons, forming one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the league.

Najee Harris – RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

At certain points in the past, the Cowboys had been known for their commitment to the ground game, but with Ezekiel Elliott washed, Tony Pollard having moved on and Rice Dowdle potentially doing the same, Dallas could benefit from additional firepower. Najee Harris, a proven power back from the Pittsburgh Steelers, offers a great solution. At 26 years old (turns 27 on March 9), Harris is still in his prime and has demonstrated his ability to handle a heavy workload.

Harris' physical running style would bring balance to the Cowboys' offense, hopefully easing pressure on Prescott and diversifying their attack. Pairing him with Pollard could create a dynamic one-two punch that keeps defenses guessing. During his four years in Pittsburgh, Harris totaled 4,312 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, including at least 1,000 rushing yards in each campaign. His durability and ability to fight for extra yards make him a valuable asset for Dallas. Harris has not missed a game since entering the NFL in 2021.

While Harris would likely represent a significant investment, his addition would stabilize the position if Dowdle bolts and allow the Cowboys to develop younger talent. His proven track record ensures the Cowboys won't have to rely solely on unproven players, making him a sound choice for the present and future.