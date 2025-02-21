3 dream Cowboys free agent signings to help contend for Super Bowl in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys have always been a franchise with lofty expectations and 2025 will be no exception. With their sights set on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 30 years, Dallas desperately needs to get involved in free agency to fill gaps and enhance its roster. Adding the right players could transform America’s Team into legitimate title contenders once again.

There are plenty of good free agents available but these three would be a dream scenario of sorts if the Cowboys could find a way to sign them.

Tee Higgins, WR

If there's one free agent who could inject life into this Cowboys offense, it's Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. He’s entering his prime and continues to prove why he’s among the NFL’s best wideouts. Known for his ability to dominate in contested catch situations, Higgins would fit seamlessly into the Cowboys' receiving group. Although it’s a stretch to think he’d sign in Big D, considering the Bengals plan to place the fanchise tag on him, were Jerry Jones to finally wake up and realize he needs to sign a big-name free agent once in a while, this would be one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Over the past few years, Higgins has established himself as a consistent threat. In 2024, he posted 73 receptions and 10 touchdowns despite injuries limiting him to 12 games. His career average of 13.9 yards per catch speaks volumes about his ability to stretch defenses and make explosive plays downfield. When healthy, Higgins ranks among the best receivers in the NFL and would instantly boost the Cowboys’ passing game likely making it one of the most dangerous in the league.

Dak Prescott thrives when he can get the ball to legitimate playmakers and Higgins could be the missing piece. Pairing him with CeeDee Lamb would give Dallas a one-two punch that rivals any duo in the NFL. Higgins’ size (6'4", 219 lbs) and physicality would complement Lamb’s speed and agility, creating nightmare matchups for opposing secondaries. He could also serve as a reliable red-zone target, a dimension the Cowboys' offense occasionally lacks.

Haason Reddick, EDGE

A dynamic pass rush is crucial for success in today’s NFL and Haason Reddick could be the piece that turns Dallas’ defense into a dominating force. Reddick only appeared in 10 games with the New York Jets last season due to a holdout but produced double-digit sacks in the previous four seasons. Despite a truncated 2024, Reddick is still considered one of the most disruptive edge defenders in the league.

Reddick has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. From 2020 to 2023, he recorded 50.5 sacks and 83 quarterback hits, earning two Pro Bowl selections. But it’s not just sacks—Reddick’s ability to collapse pockets and force errant throws sets him apart. He’s been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL for the past few years (minus 2024) and with a full training camp and offseason workouts could get back to his usual form.

Adding Reddick to a defense that already boasts Micah Parsons would be scary for opposing offenses. Offensive coordinators would be forced to pick their poison: Do we double-team Parsons or Reddick? Either way, Dallas wins. Reddick would also help close the gap between NFC East opponents like his former comrades in Philly and the Washington Commanders.

Bringing in Reddick would largely depend on what happens with DeMarcus Lawrence. The veteran Cowboys defensive end will be 33 years old by the start of next season and he’s coming off of a serious foot injury that sidelined him after just four games in 2024. Lawrence is a free agent so it’s likely he won’t be back in Big D next year although you never know with Jerry Jones. Although, if the Cowboys were able to bring Reddick on board, watching him lined up in the same defensive front as Parsons is the stuff dreams are made of.

Patrick Mekari, G

At one point the Cowboys' offensive line had been a cornerstone of the team and their strongest unit. However, recent injuries and depth issues have tested the unit's resilience. And with the announcement of long-time offensive anchor Zack Martin’s retirement, now is the time to really go hard in retooling that o-line. Enter Patrick Mekari, one of the league’s most versatile linemen. He’s the type of player who can solidify a group plagued by a lack of consistency.

Mekari’s ability to play every position on the offensive line makes him invaluable. Over the past two seasons, he’s earned PFF grades above 75 in both pass-blocking and run-blocking, proving his consistency. Whether filling in at tackle, guard, or center, he’s shown he can protect quarterbacks and open running lanes with equal expertise.

Adding Mekari would be a major upgrade for Dallas' line. The writing had been on the wall for Martin for a couple of years and Mekari provides insurance with his ability to play multiple positions along the line. He could step in at right guard, helping to strengthen the interior. Mekari’s presence would give the Cowboys flexibility, something they desperately need to keep Prescott upright and the offense rolling.