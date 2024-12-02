3 emergency Christian McCaffrey replacements for fantasy football managers before the playoffs
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NFL campaign has been rather disappointing for San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey — and the fantasy managers who drafted him.
After being the consensus No. 1 overall pick in drafts throughout the summer, McCaffrey has fallen well short of ADP. Achilles tendinitis in both feet sidelined him for the season's first nine weeks. Upon returning from the well-chronicled yet murky debacle, he hasn't looked like his typical All-Pro self. And now, disaster has struck again: The running back is headed back on the shelf, possibly for the rest of the year, after suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters following his team's 35-10 loss that McCaffrey endured a potentially season-ending PCL ailment. So the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year will presumably miss a game or two at the very least, and it could be longer, especially considering that San Francisco is slowly falling out of playoff contention (with just an 8 percent chance of getting in after Week 13, per ESPN analytics).
It's devastating news for both McCaffrey and his team. And frankly, the timing of it couldn't be much worse for fantasy managers with the fantasy playoffs around the corner. Either you've overcome McCaffrey's struggles and been waiting for him to emerge, or he's the missing piece to your postseason push. Regardless, it puts those reliant on him in a tough spot.
Since the trade deadline has passed for most, your bench or the waiver wire are the only ways you can address McCaffrey's absence. No one will replicate the production of arguably the best three-down workhorse in football, even despite his shortcomings this season. But if your team doesn't have enticing depth options, see if these backs are free agents. They're each available in over 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
3. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (49 percent rostered)
Brooks was a non-factor in his pro debut in Week 12, logging only five snaps. But that changed versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, and he capitalized on his opportunity.
Brooks saw a modest bump in the overtime loss to the Bucs, earning 15 snaps. However, he was quite involved and productive during his limited time on the field. His nine touches yielded three receptions and 41 scrimmage yards. Most importantly, the rookie second-round pick out of Texas looked healthy and spry. This is a positive sign as he gets further removed from the Grade 3 ACL tear he suffered at Texas in November 2023.
Moreover, fellow backfield mate and incumbent starter Chuba Hubbard lost his second fumble, costing the Panthers a potential game-winning opportunity in overtime. With that in mind, it wouldn't be shocking to see Brooks get more work moving forward.
Not to mention that Panthers second-year quarterback Bryce Young is ascending and uplifting the entire offense with him, which bodes well for Brooks' prospects. Don't be shy; add the talented tailback who plays for a scoring unit trending upwards.
2. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars (44% percent rostered)
The snap split between Bigsby and his comrade Travis Etienne was rather even (32 to 37) in Week 13. Nonetheless, the latter posted the more fantasy-friendly stat line, though neither did much of anything.
Bigsby saw seven carries, which he turned into 28 yards, also catching his lone target for an additional seven yards. It was a lackluster outing, but it's important to remember that the Jacksonville Jaguars were in a negative game script for much of the contest. Luckily for the 23-year-old, the team's schedule softens up down the stretch, and that should bear better results.
With upcoming matchups against the Tennessee Titans (twice), New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, none project to be blowout losses. The more competitive environment should enable the Jaguars to establish the run with a hyper-efficient Bigsby leading the charge. Furthermore, with franchise signal-caller Trevor Lawrence's status in question after suffering a scary-looking concussion, the Jags might have to lean on the run game.
1. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers (43% rostered)
Hopefully, anyone who rosters McCaffrey has Mason ready in the chamber. The latter proved to be a reliable plug-and-play alternative to the former during his first absence this season. Now, the 49ers will likely depend on him to do so again.
Mason started the season with three impressive 100-plus yard rushing efforts in his first four games, scoring a touchdown in each. He was the league's second-leading runner through six weeks, trailing only Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. When given a chance, the undrafted veteran has shown his capabilities.
Averaging 15.4 PPR fantasy points per game from Weeks 1-6, Mason was RB18. As opposed to McCaffrey, nearly all his value comes from the ground. He's primarily a two-down grinder. But like Bigsby, the 25-year-old is proficient in his role, demonstrated by the 5.2 yards per tote he's posted this season.
While there is no one-for-one replacement for McCaffrey, Mason is as close as it gets, given the circumstances.