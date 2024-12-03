3 factors in potential Cowboys late season playoff push
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-7 through 12 games of this 2024 NFL regular season. Their chances of making the playoffs may be slim, but not zero. For fans, holding onto hope is as much a part of the game as touchdowns and tackles. It’ll be tough and might take a miracle, but there is still an outside shot for the Cowboys to make the postseason.
Understanding the NFC Playoff Landscape
So, the Cowboys at 5-7, currently find themselves 12th in the NFC. To make the playoffs, they need to climb several spots, which means they will most likely need to win every game moving forward. The NFC East division title is out of reach with the Eagles leading comfortably at 10-2, so Dallas is ultimately focused on that final wild card spot.
Teams like Minnesota, Green Bay and Washington currently hold better records in the wild card race. The Cowboys will need not just a winning streak but also favorable outcomes in games involving each competitor ahead of them. Unfortunately, just winning won’t be enough, as they’ll need other teams ranked higher in the conference to knock each other out along the way.
Not being in control of your own destiny is the NFL’s reward for slow starters. The Cowboys need a lot of help over the next month on top of helping themselves in the process. Fortunately, the NFL is unpredictable, and upsets happen every week. Scoreboard-watching has become a part-time job for Cowboys fans, as their path to the playoffs depends on other NFC teams stumbling.
Winning every game from here on out. The Cowboys have five games left, including tough games against division rivals and NFC contenders. Dallas’s margin for error is tiny, therefore, each game becomes a playoff battle in its own right. Upcoming NFC opponents for the Cowboys include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eagles and Commanders who are all competing for playoff position in some form. Beating these teams would directly hurt their rival's chances while boosting their own.
Key contributors & expectations
With Dak Prescott sidelined for the rest of the season, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has seen significant playing time. His performances have been a mixed bag, but to keep playoff hopes alive, he must be consistent if nothing else. If Rush can limit turnovers, capitalize on red zone opportunities, and keep the offense flowing, the Cowboys should stay competitive down the stretch.
Micah Parsons has been nothing short of a superstar on defense since returning from an ankle injury suffered in Week 4. In the last four games since returning, Parsons has 5.5 sacks to one in the first four of the season. His ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks and make key plays in critical moments will be crucial in these last five games. Parsons’ leadership should inspire a defense that has struggled most of the year.
As the owner and general manager, Jerry Jones’ influence looms large over this franchise. Jones is known for his win-now mindset and expects nothing less than playoff contention. His public comments often create a sense of urgency (in theory), which can motivate players but also add pressure. With the team underperforming, Jones’ expectations could either rally the squad or lead to distractions. Having won their last two games, it seems something has finally clicked. However, all that will be put to the test against another struggling foe, the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
The odds aren’t great but anything can happen
Mike McCarthy’s job security could (maybe??) hinge on how the team finishes these final five games. McCarthy needs to let loose in his playcalling to have any shot at the playoffs. Whether it’s tweaking the offensive game plan or finding ways to maximize the defense’s potential, his decisions will be crucial. Anything they’ve done here recently needs to continue and then some, if the Cowboys are going to make any noise over this final month of the regular season.
Let’s face it—making the playoffs when 5-7 isn’t easy. The odds are steep, hovering around four percent. However, some think the Cowboys have the talent to pull off a late-season miracle. With strong performances from Cooper Rush, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and others, a bit of luck, and the right coaching moves, they can still make it interesting.