These 3 factors say the Rockets could shock the NBA with title run

The Houston Rockets have emerged as a dark horse in the 2024-25 NBA season. After years of rebuilding, they’ve assembled a roster full of young talent, seasoned veterans, and a head coach in Ime Udoka, who has transformed this team into a legitimate contender. While some may not believe due to the stiff competition in the Western Conference, three factors stand out as reasons the Rockets could shock the league in the playoffs.

Defense

One of the most noticeable changes in the Rockets is their commitment to defense. Under coach Udoka’s leadership, Houston has become one of the better defensive squads that can lock down opponents. The Rockets have ranked in the top 10 of defensive efficiency pretty much all season, a significant leap from years past. Udoka has implemented a system focused on disciplined rotations, aggressive closeouts, and limiting second-chance points. His approach mirrors the defensive identity he built with the Boston Celtics, where he emphasized physicality and teamwork.

Dillon Brooks has been a defensive game-changer along with second-year star Amen Thompson emerging as a defensive stopper for the Rockets. Even Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have shown significant improvement on the defensive end. One of the biggest factors in the team’s success is that everyone has bought into Udoka’s defense-first philosophy.

And it’s not just about improvement. Houston has positioned themselves among the league’s defensive elite. Compared to teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the Rockets' defensive growth is undeniable. While they may not yet be at the level of these perennial title contenders, their ability to hold opponents under 110 points per game consistently places them in serious playoff discussions.

A resilient coaching approach

Coaching is often the X-factor in a team’s championship journey and Udoka has proven he’s the right man for the job. His experience and ability to connect with young players give the Rockets an edge. Udoka’s success with the Boston Celtics, leading them to the NBA Finals in 2022, is a testament to his ability to turn potential into results. His emphasis on accountability and attention to detail has resonated with the Rockets. Players are completely bought into his system and the results are evident in their improved execution at both ends of the floor.

Udoka has instilled a culture of discipline and teamwork that’s been missing in Houston for some time. Veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are vocal leaders, while young players like Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. have embraced their roles. This shift in mindset was on full display this season, especially during the team’s recent stretch winning 15 of their last 18 games.

Coach Udoka’s impact on player development has been impressive. Şengün is emerging as one of the league’s best young big men, averaging a double-double with 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Thompson has taken a leap in his sophomore season, highlighting his ability as a dependable two-way player.

Matchups are an underrated factor

In the postseason, it always comes down to matchups. Houston matches up fairly well with most teams in the Western Conference playoff picture. The one team in the West that Houston wants to avoid in the first round is the Golden State Warriors. Although the Rockets took care of the Warriors in San Francisco last week, Golden State tends to give Houston fits whenever they face off and that goes double for the playoffs.

Matching up with squads like Memphis and Minnesota would be much more favorable in the first round for Houston. Knowing this, it’s time for players like Sengun and Green to prove they’ve got what it takes to be mentioned among the NBA’s elite. Houston is their team now and it’s time to show that they’ve officially arrived on the scene.

Statistically, the Rockets are built for playoff basketball. They rank in the top 11 in both offensive (4th defensively) and defensive rating, which are key metrics for championship contenders. Moreover, their ability to close games has improved significantly, as evidenced over the past few weeks.

These Rockets have all the ingredients to make a deep playoff run and perhaps even win an NBA Championship this season. Their vastly improved defense, led by Udoka’s vision and key players like Brooks and Thompson, has turned them into a formidable opponent. Udoka’s coaching has reshaped the team’s culture and unlocked the potential of rising stars like Green and Şengün. Combine that with potentially favorable matchups and the Rockets have positioned themselves as serious contenders.