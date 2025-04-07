How the Rockets beat the Warriors and announced themselves as serious contenders

The Houston Rockets got a critical 106-96 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, snapping a seven-game losing streak at Chase Center in San Francisco. This win wasn’t just a morale boost, it sent a clear message. Houston highlighted their ability to contend against a perennial playoff powerhouse, solidifying their position as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

For Golden State, this loss put them in a four-way tie for the No. 5 (and No. 6) seed. Here’s what this game revealed and how it could shape a potential playoff matchup between these two teams.

Houston’s standout performances

Houston’s success in this game was driven by standout performances from Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün, alongside significant contributions from Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. The Rockets didn’t just win, they dominated certain aspects of the game like points in the paint, outscoring the Warriors inside, 56-40. They also got up and down the floor better than Golden State, winning the fast break battle 26-12.

Brooks had one of his best offensive nights of the season, dropping 24 points, with an efficient 10 of 13 shooting night. He made timely baskets all night. This isn’t a regular occurrence for Brooks but when he gets hot like this it can be a long night for an opposing defense. His leadership on offense gave Houston another reliable scoring option when they needed it most.

Sengun was a force inside, tallying 19 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists. His ability to control the paint on both ends of the floor gave the Rockets a crucial edge. Sengun’s interior presence highlighted one of the Rockets’ biggest advantages over the Warriors. Length and physicality. Whether it was his rebounding or finding open teammates, Sengun’s impact extended beyond the stat sheet.

Golden State’s offensive struggles and key takeaways

For Golden State, this game was a nightmare offensively, headlined by Stephen Curry’s uncharacteristically poor shooting performance. The Warriors’ inability to find consistent scoring in their starting lineup ultimately cost them the game. Brandin Podziemski led all Warriors starters with 19 points.

Curry had a rare game, scoring just three points on 1-of-10 shooting. Amen Thompson led the charge against Curry and did an excellent job of contesting his shots and cutting off his usual lanes. Curry’s struggles not only hurt the Warriors’ scoring output but also disrupted their ball movement and overall flow.

The Warriors’ bench tried to pick up the slack, with Buddy Hield scoring 20 points to lead the team. Gary Payton II also added 16 off the bench. While their efforts kept the game competitive, it wasn’t enough to overcome Curry’s poor shooting and the Rockets’ relentless pace. Jimmy Butler shot four of seven from the field and scored 13 points. While the Warriors’ bench provided energy, the lack of offensive consistency from the team’s usual heavy hitters was glaring.

Impact on Western Conference playoff picture

Securing the No. 2 seed gives the Rockets a valuable homecourt advantage and a significant confidence boost for this young squad. Houston looked like a team that could handle playoff-level intensity Sunday, which bodes well as they prepare for the postseason grind.

This game gave us a preview of what a potential series could look like between these teams. Houston’s ability to stifle Curry and dominate inside are clear strengths, while Golden State will need to address their offensive inconsistencies and defensive lapses. However, not all is lost on this game for the Warriors as they did win the season series 3-2 over the Rockets.

Broader implications for the Rockets' playoff run

This win wasn’t just about beating the Warriors. It was about proving that Ime Udoka’s squad belongs among the Western Conference elite. The Rockets showed they can compete under pressure against some of the best this league has to offer. If they carry this level of focus and execution into the playoffs, they’ll be a tough out for anyone.

Beating Golden State at this stage of the season was more than a victory. It was a statement. By exposing the Warriors' vulnerabilities and leveraging their strengths, the Rockets sent a message to the entire NBA. They’re ready to compete. With the playoffs quickly approaching, this game could serve as a blueprint for how Houston approaches high-stakes matchups. No matter who they face in the first round and beyond, the Rockets have shown they are a team to be taken seriously.