3 free agents that could ruin free agency for the Cowboys
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for an intense offseason with the 2025 NFL free agency market full of big names. But not every shiny star deserves a spot on the roster. With limited cap space and specific needs, the Cowboys need to avoid some tempting but risky options. Surely there are plenty of players Jerry Jones should pass on but we’ll focus on three today. Stefon Diggs, Daniel Jones, and Amari Cooper should be avoided for one reason or another.
Stefon Diggs: A star receiver with waning value
Stefon Diggs’ name still carries weight in the league, but for the Cowboys, he’s a gamble they can’t afford. Sure, his previous seasons turned heads, but context matters, and Diggs' current profile raises red flags. While Stefon’s younger brother Trevon would undoubtedly love for big bro to join him in Big D, it probably wouldn’t be the wisest move for the Cowboys.
At 31 years old, Diggs is inching toward the dreaded NFL decline most receivers can’t escape and it may have already begun. Wideouts need explosiveness and quick recovery times, attributes that typically diminish with age. To make matters worse, Diggs is recovering from an ACL injury sustained during this past season. Think about this. Should the Cowboys bank on a veteran coming off a major injury when this Dallas offense already has very little margin for error? Probably not.
Diggs could still command big money in free agency depending on his rehab and recovery status. His market value might still be in the $20 million or higher range. For a team like Dallas, already navigating tight cap waters, committing to an aging wideout coming off a serious knee injury, with such a steep price tag could ruin their flexibility. That cash would be better spent on younger, ascending players with fresher legs and more value over the long haul.
Daniel Jones: A quarterback risk the Cowboys should avoid
If you’ve followed Daniel Jones' career, you know "consistent" isn’t a word most would use to describe the New York Giants’ former No. 1 pick. The notion of Dallas targeting him in free agency as Dak Prescott’s backup feels almost laughable, but stranger decisions have been made before, especially under Jerry Jones.
For all his athletic ability, Jones has failed to establish himself as a dependable QB. Even in 2024, he had a subpar season marred by turnovers and erratic passing. He threw seven interceptions compared to just eight touchdowns and struggled to lead the Giants in any acceptable fashion. Dallas doesn’t have time for someone who’s still figuring things out five years into the league. Even as a backup, potentially replacing Cooper Rush, this feels like one of the worst decisions Jones could make.
Amari Cooper: No more reunions
Amari Cooper’s days as a Cowboy are long gone, and while nostalgia might tempt a reunion (think Ezekiel Elliott last season), Dallas would be wise to steer clear. Free agency is about finding solutions, not creating problems you’ve already experienced. Cooper will be 31 by the time next season rolls around and already seems to be on the other side of the hill of his career.
Cooper has dealt with nagging injuries in recent years, and his 2024 campaign with Buffalo proved he’s no longer the game-changing receiver he once was. With only 547 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 44 receptions in 2024, Cooper hit career lows in multiple receiving categories. Dallas needs fresh energy at wide receiver, not a blast from the past who struggles to stay on the field. The only enticing aspect of this potential reunion would be signing Cooper at a reduced cost. But even then, some relationships are best left in the rearview.
This year’s free agency pool offers several younger receiver options should the Cowboys decide to go that route. A player like Chris Godwin might be able to help bring a little versatility back to this Cowboys offense. Although Dallas really should prioritize investing in players with fewer miles on their legs. Revisiting Cooper or even entertaining Stefon Diggs would be like buying an older model car when brand-new ones are on sale. It just doesn’t make sense.