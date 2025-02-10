3 future Cowboys stars Jerry Jones can sign with Micah Parsons extension money
Once again, Jerry Jones will have a busy offseason ahead of him. He’s known to be cheap, count his pennies and elongate contract extensions. Which is why Micah Parsons’ future in Arlington is in question.
If Jones decides he wants to watch his own pockets and not extend one of the most destructive pass rushers – especially in a position the Dallas Cowboys were thin at this past season – it opens up the possibility of him having a spending spree in the offseason.
That would also mean Jones would actually throw money around, which he doesn’t customarily do on free agents. But let’s play the hypothetical game, shall we. Here’s who Jones could potentially lure to Dallas to get the Cowboys back to “all in”.
More importantly, who he should add that could help them move on from Philadelphia doing exactly what the Cowboys should have en route to their first Super Bowl championship since 2017.
3) Trey Hendrickson
The Cincinnati Bengals might be in the best, worst situation of any team in the NFL. They put together a team that wins. But their defense hindered their success this season. So letting Trey Hendrickson go would set them back on that side of the ball.
But they won’t be able to pay Hendrickson top dollar, while also giving Ja’Marr Chase what he deserves and Tee Higgins what he’ll take to keep the offense intact. Which means, Jones could realistically put together a financial package worth stealing Hendrickson and instantly getting an elite pass rusher.
In the open market, Hendrickson is going to get paid. There are several teams with more cap space that could absolutely pay him his value and still keep him happy as a contender. Dallas could join them if Parsons doesn’t get extended.
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. He was a force in the pass rush and the sole reason the Bengals defense didn’t get exposed as much as it should have. Because of the decisions they’ll have to make, Jones has to seriously consider bringing Hendrickson in if he’s not going to pay Parsons.
I know it’s not likely he really coughs up the money needed to get Hendrickson, but at some point he’ll have to succumb to the modern ways of competing in sports. The Eagles had to spend to get their championship. It’s just how it goes.
Jones knows what he has to do, he’s just too stubborn to do it. But the only thing worse than letting Parsons go is not using that money to instantly replace him.
2) Tee Higgins
If the Bengals opt to bring Hendrickson back over Tee Higgins, Jones should again be ready to pounce. It’s likely Higgins doesn’t return to Cincinnati and if he doesn’t, Jones has to bolster the offense.
They need a running back, but that can be filled out with a deep running back class in this draft. Dak Prescott needs receiver help. This season more than any, Prescott only had CeeDee Lamb to throw to. And when he was taken out of the game, the Cowboys offense struggled.
Again, Jones is known to be cheap, so addressing all their needs in the draft with massive gambles isn’t out of the question. That said, if he wants to win, he needs proven veterans, not prospects with unknown potential.
Jones has to utilize the extra money he has wisely if he’s not going to use it on Parsons. And the Bengals, for an unfortunate of a situation their in, have enough quality to fill instant needs for Jones.
1) Either Byron Murphy Jr. or D.J. Reed
There are two pending free agent corners that come to mind that Jones should get on the phone if he sends Micah Parsons elsewhere. Byron Murphy Jr. and D.J. Reed are two elite coverage corners that would bring the Cowboys defense back to glory.
According to Pro Football Focus, Murphy ranked first among corners with six interceptions this season. He also had an overall grade of 72.8, which ranked 33rd among corners. While Minnesota will likely bring him back as their top corner, if they don’t, Jones has all the reason to look his way.
Minnesota will probably bring him back due to the fact they’re most likely not paying Sam Darnold and will have some cap freedom. That said, if Murphy tests the open market, Jones has every reason to consider bringing him in.
Reed was just as productive this season, despite the New York Jets being relevant for all the wrong reasons in 2024. Reed ranked 43rd amongst corners, per PFF, with a 70.7 grade this year, including a 70.1 coverage grade.
He may be incentivized to come back to East Rutherford thanks to his new coach being a former player and playing the same position as him. That said, he could also want a bigger payday, and Jones didn’t address the corner position last offseason. He can’t make that same mistake this year.