Micah Parsons ideal landing spot amid Cowboys trade rumors doesn't love him back
Micah Parsons isn't looking to leave the Cowboys anytime soon, but if Dallas does decide to trade him then the talented edge rusher only has one destination in mind. The former Penn State standout would prefer to go back to Pennsylvania to play for the Steelers if he can't finish his career with the organization that drafted him.
Parsons told reporters during Super Bowl week that any homecoming for him would absolutely mean playing in Pittsburgh. There is only one small problem with Parsons desire to play for Mike Tomlin's team.
The Steelers are one of only a handful of NFL teams that don't have an obvious need at edge rusher for Parsons to fill. He might be a slightly better individual player than either T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith but that duo gives Tomlin's defense near elite production on a weekly basis. That makes the prospect of parting with a treasure trove fo draft assets to land Parsons an unappetizing propostion for Pittsburgh's front office.
One way the Steelers might be able to thread the needle in a Parsons trade is to include Highsmith in the deal. That would open up an obvious spot in the starting lineup for Parsons. It would also give the Cowboys an established edge-rusher they could leverage to mitigate the loss of their top pass rusher.
Pittsburgh Steelers don't want to trade a draft haul for Micah Parsons because they don't need him
Dallas is bound to have a high asking price for Parsons, meaning Pittsburgh would have to include Highsmith and perhaps picks for Parsons. At that point, is it really a worthwhile move for the Steelers? Parsons and Watt would be an elite combination, but ridding their pick cupboard of assets to, say, find a quarterback and some skill position depth isn't a smart choice.
The most likely outcome here is still that Parsons stays put with the Cowboys via a lucrative contract extension. Jerry Jones understands how important it is to keep premium talent in the building. Retaining superstars might make it difficult for Dallas' front office to fill out the roster sometimes, but that's a literal price that Jones seems willing to pay on an annual basis.
Parsons would do well to get comfortable with the Cowboys. Any potential homecoming with the Steelers will have to wait for several more years at the earliest.