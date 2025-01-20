3 Lions free agents Ben Johnson can recruit to the dark side in Chicago
By Lior Lampert
Now-ex Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. The highly sought-after play-caller flirted with the Las Vegas Raiders but boldly elected to stay in the NFC North.
Johnson's decision to join the Bears has been the expected outcome for some time. He'll face his former employer, Dan Campbell's Lions, twice annually. Hoping to snatch the division crown from them, the 38-year-old is taking the long-awaited leap from mentee to mentor.
With Johnson officially heading to the Windy City, it's time to get to work. He must gather his coaching staff in preparation for his first season at the helm. Moreover, the new Bears sideline general inherits a roster with holes on both sides of the ball and has to address them accordingly.
Between free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson will have ample opportunities to add talent to a Bears squad in need. His established connections in Detroit can certainly aid Chicago's cause in the former, considering several Lions players are slated for the open market this offseason.
After taking his talents to Chicago, Johnson should convince this trio of Lions to follow suit.
3. Marcus Davenport, DE
An early-season elbow injury limited Marcus Davenport to two games in his inaugural campaign with the Lions. But the veteran defensive end came to Detroit on a one-year "prove it" deal. He ostensibly wasn't part of the team's long-term plans and didn't help his case for an extension. Nonetheless, Johnson's Bears can certainly benefit from adding him.
Chicago lacks reliable pass-rushers along the front seven beyond Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter, specifically on the edge. Albeit a small sample size, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Davenport as an above-average defender in that department in 2024.
A first-round pick in 2018 with a nine-sack season on his resume, Davenport's pedigree validates the limited data from this year. Coming off a concerning ailment, the Bears may be able to acquire him at a discounted price. He'll be 29 in 2025 and worthy of a flier for a stopping unit that has to do a better job of generating pressure consistently.
2. Carlton Davis, CB
Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson followed his impressive 2023 rookie season with a disappointing encore performance in 2024. He taunted Washington Commanders fans (after the ball was snapped) on a walk-off Hail Mary touchdown that marked the informal downfall of the Bears. His poor decision-making briefly cost him his job, which the 24-year-old didn't handle well.
Stevenson's regression and unpredictable personality make veteran corner Carlton Davis an appealing option for the Bears to line up opposite Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson. The one-time Super Bowl champion is a consummate professional who can be relied upon cognitively and in coverage, though health has been an issue.
Davis has missed multiple games in all seven years of his pro career, including his lone season with the Lions. Still, he remains a productive ball-hawking defensive back when available, logging 11 pass deflections and two interceptions in 2024.
A secondary consisting of Johnson, Davis, Stevenson, Kyler Gordon, Kevin Byard and Jonathan Owens would quickly become one of Chicago's more promising position groups.
1. Kevin Zeitler, OG
Matt Pryor fared well in his first year as a full-time starter, proving himself as a capable right guard. But he'll be a free agent this spring, presumably seeking to cash in on the shockingly impressive mid-late-career renaissance. Do the Bears want to take that risk on someone who just turned 30? Or would they rather put those resources toward a certified commodity like Kevin Zeitler?
Zeitler has been one of the NFL's better interior offensive linemen since entering the league in 2012. And somehow, he's improving with time, aging like fine wine. His first Pro Bowl nod came in 2023 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, followed by an equally outstanding 2024 season with the Lions.
It may be easy to overlook Zeitler when he operates in the trenches alongside standouts like Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker. Regardless, he was the third-best run blocker and solid in pass protection by PFF's metrics.
Given what we've seen during his tenure with the Lions, Johnson's elaborate scheme is optimized when the offense has a potent rushing attack. It enables him to maximize space for his receivers to run wide open, which it felt like they were always doing in Detroit. Bringing in Zeitler leans into the approach and profiles as an excellent prospective move for Chicago.