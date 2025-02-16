3 more Philadelphia Eagles who won’t be back to defend Super Bowl glory in 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles did what many thought was impossible - they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Eagles had the more talented all-around roster than Kansas City, but even the most optimistic Eagles fans had to have been a bit concerned with the idea of having to go up against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Steve Spagnuolo on the Super Bowl stage, especially after the Chiefs defeated Philadelphia in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago.
While the Super Bowl win should and will be celebrated thoroughly over the next couple of months, eventually, the focus will shift to 2025. The Eagles will attempt to defend their Super Bowl title, but will have to do so without several key players.
FanSided's Jake Beckman listed four different Eagles players who won't be back in 2025, and there are at least three more players to add to that list.
3) Avonte Maddox will search for more playing time elsewhere
Avonte Maddox set a new career-high in games played (17), and yet, played the sixth-most defensive snaps (345) in his seven-year NFL career. He played in just 33 percent of the team's defensive snaps in games he was active during the regular season, a career-low by a wide margin. He was replaced in the lineup by Cooper DeJean, an impressive rookie who will only get better as he gains experience.
Maddox could prioritize re-signing with the Eagles as he's spent his entire career in Philadelphia, but would that really be in his best interest? DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, two rookies, aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
Maddox could stick around on special teams and as a backup who will only see a handful of snaps per game, but he might have an opportunity to play a larger role elsewhere. Chances are, if that's out there, he'll take it.
2) The Eagles already have an ideal Kenneth Gainwell replacement on their roster
Kenneth Gainwell has spent all four years of his NFL career with the Eagles since Philadelphia selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he's been a rock-solid backup running back throughout his entire tenure.
This past season was arguably his worst statistically as he had just 290 yards in 75 rushing attempts, averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry, but a lot of that has to do with his 14 yards on 11 carries in Week 18 when the Eagles had nothing to play for.
Gainwell is certainly a player that the Eagles would welcome back behind Saquon Barkley, but they did just draft Will Shipley in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Chances are, they'll want him to be Barkley's primary backup. If Gainwell is willing to accept a lesser role and sign a team-friendly contract, he might be back, but it's probably more likely he'll land elsewhere. The Eagles don't need him.
1) Mekhi Becton will earn more money than the Eagles will want to pay him
This is the big one. Mekhi Becton, after four years of underwhelming play as an offensive tackle with the New York Jets, signed a one-year prove-it deal to join the Eagles. Boy, did he prove it.
Becton moved over to right guard and was one of the best at that position. His 75.2 grade according to PFF ranked 21st among 135 offensive guards - pretty good. The 25-year-old started 15 regular season games and all four of Philadelphia's postseason games at right guard and excelled.
The Eagles would love him back, obviously, but how likely is a reunion to transpire? Chances are, after the year he just had, Becton is going to want to cash in, and will have multiple opportunities to. The Eagles can and should offer him a hefty contract, but there are going to be desperate teams out there. Who knows, he might even have an opportunity to move back to a tackle spot with a particularly desperate team.
The Eagles, with offensive line guru Jeff Stoutland on their team, do not need to splurge in order to keep Becton around. He would be welcomed back with open arms at the right price, but with so many teams needing offensive line help, Becton is likely to earn more than what the Eagles can and should pay him.