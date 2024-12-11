3 moves Yankees still need to make to build a World Series contender around Max Fried
New York Yankees fans disheartened after losing Juan Soto did not have to wait too long for GM Brian Cashman to respond. In signing former Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried, Aaron Boone now has one of the top rotations in baseball at his disposal. But it's still imperative that the Yankees continue to make moves this offseason if they want to end their World Series drought.
Significant holes remain in Boone's everyday lineup. Jazz Chisholm Jr. can play second or third base, but not both. Anthony Rizzo's departure leaves a gaping vacancy at first base that must be filled. Several more bullpen arms must be added as well in order to improve the team's late-inning options.
That sounds like a lengthy shopping list for Cashman, and it is. The Yankees need to focus on the following three moves if they're going to fully rebound from the disappointment of Soto heading to the Mets.
Yankees move No. 1: Sign 1B Christian Walker
Some Yankee fans might want to sign Pete Alonso to fire back at their crosstown rivals. The more shrewd transaction for Cashman and company, however, would be to pony up the cash to secure Walker instead.
The downside to the former Arizona Diamondbacks standout is that he'll be playing his age-34 season when Opening Day arrives. But that also means the Yankees should be able to land him on a three- or four-year deal. Limiting the term of his contract can preserve valuable financial flexibility for the franchise moving forward.
Walker also happens to be a Gold Glove defender who is averaging 32 home runs per 150 games over his last three seasons. That puts his recent performance in a much more positive trajectory than Alonso's.
The Yankees might prefer to land a left-handed hitter at first base who can take advantage of their home park's short porch, but Walker has enough power to succeed in the Bronx despite being a righty. No one should be surprised if he turns into Cashman's next target. This is a move that makes too much sense not to happen for the Yankees.
Yankees move No. 2: Sign Tanner Scott
The Yankees were interested in trading for Scott before he landed with the San Diego Padres ahead of last year's trade deadline. This offseason they have a chance to land him in free agency — if they are willing to be the highest bidder.
The talented southpaw struggled with control early in his career, but he's really refined his approach over the past several seasons. He also possess the sort of swing-and-miss stuff that New York's bullpen lacked a season ago. Signing Scott would also give the team valuable closer insurance in the event that Luke Weaver struggles to duplicate his performance from last season, or even if the team decides a multi-inning role is more valuable.
Of course, Scott's ability to close games and pitch in high-leverage situations is going to make him a popular free agent target. The Yankees will need to give him a healthy, multi-year offer to fend off the competition. Bullpen arms are notoriously unreliable, but New York needs to pony up the cash and years necessary to land Scott if they want to sign the best left-handed relief arm on the open market.
Scott's future may take longer to shake out than Walker's, but the Yankees should come in strong with an offer that turns his head. This is a chance for the organization to secure a player they should have traded for last season, and shore up a bullpen that's lost several pieces.
Yankees move No. 3: Steal Anthony Santander away from Baltimore
Cashman and his staff understand just how serious of a threat the Baltimore Orioles are in the AL East. That is not the only reason they should have interest in outfielder Anthony Santander, but it is a valuable, added bonus.
Soto's departure should permit Aaron Judge to move back to right field. That opens up center field for Jasson Dominguez. Left field is still open, unless the Yankees want to trust Trent Grisham to man a starting spot for a full season. That would not be a move befitting of a title contender.
Santander isn't going to win a Gold Glove in left, but he's a switch-hitter who can provide pop to Boone's lineup from both sides of the plate. He hit 44 home runs a season ago and it's not unreasonable to think he can duplicate or exceed that total if he's permitted to play a full season at Yankee Stadium. He is the sort of intimidating hitter that can slot in behind Judge in the lineup and give opponents second thoughts before they pitch around New York's best player.
Santander is going to earn a big contract in free agency but it won't be anything close to what Soto got from the Mets. The Yankees should sign him for a fraction of the price and hope he gives them 80 percent of Soto's production.