3 NBA title contenders who have the best chance to beat Cavs in a best-of-7
The Cleveland Cavaliers have shocked the basketball world, racing out to an impressive 35-6 record and leading the race for the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their remarkable play on the season has commanded a lot of respect throughout the league, flipping their perception from one of a strong team with missing pieces a legitimate champion contender and arguably the favorite.
The Cavs made a drastic but needed coaching change in the offseason, moving from J.B. Bickertaff to Kenny Atkinson, and it has already yielded great results. Their offense looks more fluid, and their young core — Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen — alongside their All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has propelled the Cavs to their current level of dominance.
It's easy to see the Cavaliers winning it all based on their performance thus far. At the same time, it's easy to see several teams taking out the Cavs in a potential seven-game series. Despite the historic start, they haven't proved that this formula can work in the playoffs and there are plenty of other challengers.
Oklahoma City Thunder
If any team in the NBA could easily take the Cavs out in a potential seven-game series, it has to be the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder currently sit atop the Western Conference thanks to Shai-Gilgeous Alexander's stellar player. They emerged as a top team behind their young, yet immensely talented head coach, Mark Daigneault.
They could give the Cavaliers trouble in a seven-game series based on how they played this season. The Thunder are one of the six teams that own a victory over the Cavs this season, and SGA has played at an MVP level, including dropping 40 points against the same Cavs in their previous matchup.
Their defense is where they stand out. With several defensive standouts like Lu Dort or Alex Caruso, OKC has the versatility and adaptability to create tons of matchup problems for the Cavs.
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have found new life after a slow start during the early parts of the 2024-25 season. Jamal Murray has found his shooting touch, Russell Westbrook has managed to turn back the clock and Nikola Jokic continues to prove why he is one of the best players in the league.
It goes without saying that the Nuggets are a team that no one would want to match up in a potential seven-game series, including the Cavaliers.
While they aren't the same dominant powerhouse they were in recent years, their championship pedigree and talented roster would make it hard for any opponent to knock them out. Their championship experience and bevy of skilled players could give the Cavaliers a hard time and Jokic would be a defensive nightmare for Mobley and Allen to guard, which would give them a massive edge.
Boston Celtics
One year after winning the NBA Championship, the Boston Celtics remain one of the best teams in the league despite not capturing the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Although the Celtics' record may not match the Cavalier's blistering pace, their strong roster and championship experience make them formidable opponents for the Cavs if the two teams meet in a potential Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics boast a mix of scoring, size, and depth that could cause significant problems for the Cavaliers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have continued to be some of the best wing tandems in the league, and they are among the deepest teams. They aren't at the top of the standings but the Celtics still hold the belt and have brought back essentially the same roster that won it all last year.