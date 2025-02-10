3 NFL teams desperate enough to sign both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams past expiration
The New York Jets are embarking on a new path.
With Aaron Glenn taking over head coaching duties, the Jets will introduce a new signal-caller next season. Aaron Rodgers has been informed that his services are not wanted as quarterback. The Jets shed a lot of baggage with this decision, but it also exiles another key piece of the offense.
Davante Adams requested a trade to New York for the express purpose of reuniting with Rodgers. He was individually successful, reeling in 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns across 11 starts with the Jets. The team, however, lost the majority of their games during Adams' brief tenure.
The wideout is on the hook for over $38 million next season, with a contract opt-out that would leave the Jets with only $14.5 million in dead money over the next couple years. It's an obvious choice for New York, especially since Adams' trade value is zilch when attached to his current salary. The Jets will bite the bullet and let Adams walk.
With his sights set on the west coast, Adams has already been connected to established contenders, such as San Francisco or Green Bay. Another potential outcome, however, is Adams becoming something of a package deal with Rodgers, who might look for a new NFL home in 2025.
That feels like a poor use of resources for most front offices, but these teams are desperate enough to take a swing at it.
3. New York Giants
Rodgers has nothing but good things to say about his time in NYC publicly. What if, instead of some grand cross-crounty move, he sticks around on the New York Giants? That certainly qualifies as a desperate front office. Joe Schoen is still stewing in the misfortune of the Saquon Barkley debacle.
The Giants are expected to swing for a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the draft, but there's a nonzero chance Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward come off the board 1-2. Even if the Giants do land their rookie signal-caller, both will need time and patience at the next level. This is a weak QB class. Rodgers as a one-year bridge quarterback isn't unfathomable.
New York is up against the toughest division in football. Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott is one hell of a quarterback gauntlet lined up against the Giants. Rodgers, for all his faults these days, can still process the field at light speed and deliver throws that few others can. Adams, meanwhile, would form one hell of a WR duo with Malik Nabers — the new school and the old school.
It's a thought.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams wanted out of the Las Vegas Raiders organization just a few months ago. Now there's a new coach in place, as well as a persuasive new minority owner in Tom Brady, who is expected to play a large role in picking the Raiders' next quarterback. Neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell made a strong impression last season. It wouldn't be much of a shock if Brady goes for championship experience in Rodgers, who'd align with the win-now timeline of Pete Carroll, the oldest coach in NFL history.
With the Raiders effectively born anew and a well-respected head coach taking over, one has to think Adams might consider a return. He wants to be on the west coast, which the Raiders are. It's an easier integration process than going to a completely new team, and it's a chance for Adams to amend his turbulent legacy in Las Vegas.
The Raiders should probably look for a younger, more sustainable path forward, but again, Carroll's age puts a clear timeline on their plans. Carroll is known for his defensive acumen, but he also built profound connections with top playmakers, such as Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch. The Raiders are looking to scale up from rebuild to contention in record time. Rodgers and Adams, on paper, at least have the reputation of established winners.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin never misses the playoffs. He never finishes below .500, ever. There isn't a more consistently successful head coach in the NFL. Tomlin has struggled to get over the hump in the playoffs of late, but if Rodgers and Adams want to maximize their odds of getting back to the postseason, this is a no-brainer.
Now, is Arthur Smith willing to cede control of the offense to Rodgers? That is a fair question after his relationship with Russell Wilson soured. The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has been extremely muted in recent years, tending to lean on the run and short, calculated throws, rather than ambitiously pushing the football through the air. Rodgers obviously commands a certain level of freedom at the line of scrimmage. He needs to be able to read a defense and improvise.
If the Steelers care enough to accommodate Rodgers, there are worse short-term options at the quarterback position (believe me, Pittsburgh knows). Adams would bring the playmaking firepower Pittsburgh lacks opposite Pickens. That immediately becomes one of the most electric WR duos in football. The Steelers would still need to look for viable long-term options, obviously, but Rodgers and Adams might be enough for another postseason berth and some renewed hope around the organization.