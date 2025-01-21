3 Ohio State Buckeyes who won’t be back to defend title and who replaces them
By Lior Lampert
Ohio State restored order to its illustrious college football program by winning the 2024-25 national championship. The Buckeyes took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish en route to ending a 10-year drought.
It was an impressive performance from the Buckeyes, especially after a physically imposing Notre Dame opening-game touchdown drive. Ohio State was dominant throughout the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP), punctuated by their 34-23 victory over the Fighting Irish.
While Ohio State stands alone as the country's top squad, Buckeyes Nation hopes they don't have to wait as long for another title. Nonetheless, the school will be tasked with trying to defend its crown without some impactful contributors who are eyeing the next chapter of their journey.
As we've become accustomed to seeing, several Buckeyes players are slated to vault from the collegiate ranks to the pros. Ohio State breeds NFL talent, with the 2025 draft being a prime example. Fortunately, head coach Ryan Day has done a solid job of recruiting present and future pieces simultaneously, leaving the group in good standing regardless.
Here are three Ohio State standouts expected to have their name called during the 2025 NFL Draft and potential replacements for Day.
3. Jack Sawyer, EDGE
After a spectacular CFP run, Jack Sawyer is generating first-round buzz. The stud defensive end validated his second consecutive Second Team All-Big Ten nod with a strong postseason showing. He amassed 13 tackles, seven pass deflections, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble (which he recovered for an 83-yard defensive touchdown).
Sawyer has nothing left to prove at Ohio State. Not only was his ability to generate pressure and make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks on full display, but he flashed run-stopping prowess. The senior pass rusher possesses a tantalizing blend of size, strength and drive that is projected to translate well to the next level.
Former 4-star Kenyatta Jackson Jr. should step in for Jack Sawyer
Rising redshirt senior Kenyatta Jackson Jr. profiles as an ideal fill-in for Sawyer. He was the No. 98-ranked player of the 2022 recruiting class and a four-star prospect. While there are some concerns about run-stopping inconsistencies and lack of pass-rushing moves, his incredible frame and relentless motor align with the latter's skill set.
2. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE
Like Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau will presumably be a top-32 draft choice this spring. He earned All-Big Ten honors for a third consecutive season, ostensibly cementing his status as a high-end NFL prospect.
Tuimoloau's 12.5 sacks in 2024 were the second-most in the conference and tied for seventh in Division I football. He constantly showcased remarkable instincts, athleticism and physical traits. Any franchise will welcome his edge-setting presence with open arms.
Caden Curry should replace J.T. Tuimoloau for Ohio State in 2025
A Greenwood, Indiana native, Caden Curry was the second-ranked player and No. 3 defender in his home state coming out of high school. He was a well-thought-of prospect and will be able to remind everyone why in 2025 in Tuimoloau's stead. The rising senior logged 22 tackles (four for loss) and 2.5 sacks in a limited role for the Buckeyes this season.
1. Emeka Egbuka, WR
Emeka Egbuka has no reason to return to Ohio State, specifically with the emergence of freshman phenom wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The former doesn't need to operate as a second fiddle to the latter, considering he's projects as a 2025 Day 1 selection.
Egbuka caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in what will conceivably be his final collegiate campaign. He routinely demonstrated shrewd route-running skills, thrived in contested catch situations and was dynamic with the ball in his hands after the catch.
Ohio State WR Brandon Inniss should replace Emeka Egbuka in 2025
Primarily an afterthought behind Egbuka and Smith, Brandon Inniss will slot in for the former to line up opposite the latter. The rising junior is a five-star prospect from Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class.
Inniss set his high school's records for receptions (66), receiving yards (1,244) and touchdowns (14) as a senior. His explosiveness makes him an explosive play waiting to happen, meaning he should fit in nicely on a perenially high-flying Ohio State offense.