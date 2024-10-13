3 Ohio State doomsday scenarios that would force Buckeyes to fire Ryan Day
Another big game, another heartbreaking loss for the Ohio State Buckeyes, who fell at Oregon on Saturday night after Will Howard lost track of time on what wound up being the game's final play. As if the pressure on Ryan Day this season wasn't high enough already, dropping to 1-7 against top-five teams — in a loss that followed a script that's becoming all too familiar in Columbus — has some fans getting the knives out already.
Of course, there's still plenty of season remaining, and especially in our new 12-team College Football Playoff world, Ohio State isn't about to make a coaching change in October. This remains a supremely talented roster, and if one or two plays break differently in Eugene, we might be having a very different conversation. But we've been saying that about Day's tenure in Columbus for a while now, and at a certain point, the results are the only thing that matter — particularly at a place like Ohio State, with as many resources as anybody and expectations to match.
It seems safe to say that, whatever Day's margin for error entering the year, Saturday's loss all but erased it. If the Oregon loss becomes a turning point on the way to a Big 10 and national title, this will all be moot. But if the Buckeyes stumble again, one of the biggest jobs in the sport will be looking for a new coach in a few months' time.
3. Miss the playoff entirely
Don't scoff: Even with Playoff expansion, this isn't as far-fetched as you might think. Ohio State's non-conference slate didn't provide a ton of opportunity for statement-making wins, and given how crowded the at-large bubble figures to be, two losses — let alone three — could leave the Buckeyes on the outside leaving in. And there are potential pitfalls remaining: a trip to Penn State in two weeks, for starters, plus consecutive home games against Indiana and Michigan to close the year. (Take the Wolverines for granted if you want, but after the last few years, Columbus certainly isn't.)
Say Ohio State drops the Penn State game, leaving it on the outside looking in on the race for the Big 10 title game. Even if it wins out, the team's best victory — and possibly its only against a ranked opponent — would likely be against Indiana, which probably won't measure up too well against their Playoff competition. And if a roster this loaded (and this expensive) can't even make the dance, Day won't survive to see another season.
2. Become the first team to lose a home playoff game
Let's say Ohio State does right the ship. Let's say their Playoff fortunes are secure, but they miss out on the conference title and wind up the No. 5 seed. That would put them in yet another marquee spot, hosting a playoff game in the Horseshoe against the 12 seed. (Ashton Jeanty and Boise State, perhaps?) No team wants to become the first to lose in the Playoff on its home field, but Buckeye fans really would not deal well with that particularly embarrassment. Not only would this scenario leave Day short of every one of the team's goals for the season, but it would further cement the narrative that he simply doesn't have what it takes to lead a team to wins on the biggest stages.
1. Lose to Michigan
We had to save the best for last, right? Frankly, I'm not sure it matters what else happens around this result. Ohio State could win its other games and still find itself in the Playoff. It could even back into the Big 10 title game regardless. But make no mistake: If Day loses to Michigan for a fourth straight time — and to this specific Michigan team, by far the most beatable of Day's time in Columbus — there's basically nothing that can save him. We might even get the spectacle of an interim coach trying to lead a team to a national title, because even if a 10-2 Ohio State team earned an at-large bid, Day wouldn't be around to see it.