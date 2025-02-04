3 Philadelphia Eagles free agents Kellen Moore can poach for the Saints if hired
By Criss Partee
Kellen Moore, praised for his offensive ingenuity, is now the frontrunner for the New Orleans Saints head coaching gig. If hired, the move would signal a new era for the Saints, with Moore potentially looking to bring in players familiar with his system. Moore’s current team, the Philadelphia Eagles, have several key players entering free agency during the 2025 offseason and a few of them could be on Moore’s list to follow him to the Big Easy should he get the job.
Moore is known for crafting explosive offenses, and his ability to adapt to the talents of his roster could reinvigorate a struggling Saints team. New Orleans, coming off a disappointing 5-12 season, is in dire need of a reboot. Moore’s offensive acumen, combined with strategic player acquisitions, could be the key to turning things around. Let’s take a look at three players Moore should consider targeting.
Josh Sweat: Transforming the Saints' defensive line
Josh Sweat has been a standout edge rusher for the Eagles and a vital part of their pass rush the past few years. This season, Sweat tallied eight sacks and 25.5 over the past three regular seasons combined, consistently disrupting opposing quarterbacks. His blend of speed and power has made him one of the Eagles' most reliable defenders.
The Saints’ pass rush ranked among the league’s worst this season finishing in the lower third with 39 sacks. Sweat could be the catalyst to revamp their defensive front, pairing well with Cameron Jordan who is still a good player but in the twilight of his career and heading into the final year of his current deal. Despite Jordan turning 36 in July, these two could still form a formidable duo for New Orleans.
Mekhi Becton: Big Ticket acquisition
Known as 'The Big Ticket,' Mekhi Becton has had a career resurgence in Philly this year after flaming out with the New York Jets. Injuries and being a high draft pick for a franchise with no direction largely contributed to Becton being viewed as a bust early on. However, with the Eagles, Becton has shown his versatility and willingness to do whatever is best for the team by moving inside to play guard. Since Becton is on a one-year deal in Philly, it wouldn’t be farfetched to think he could follow his offensive coordinator to New Orleans should Moore wind up there after the Super Bowl.
Zack Baun: Versatile linebacker
Zack Baun thrives in multiple schemes, offering the flexibility to excel in both pass coverage and run defense. Baun exploded for he Eagles defense this year recording 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3,5 sacks and five forced fumbles. His versatility and consistency stand out as Baun also had four passes defended, while being named first team All-Pro and becoming a first time Pro Bowl selection.
Baun’s adaptability makes him an ideal fit for a Saints defense in flux. His ability to plug gaps as both a linebacker and edge player adds depth and stability. Bringing Sweat and Baun to New Orleans under Moore’s leadership could help redefine the Saints’ identity, addressing key gaps on both sides of the ball. This approach, built on familiar talent, offers the Saints a chance for brighter days ahead.