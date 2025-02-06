3 pivots Suns can make after missing out on Jimmy Butler
After weeks of exploring every possible avenue to a Jimmy Butler trade, the Phoenix Suns fell short. The six-time All-Star is on his way to the Golden State Warriors, where he will ink a two-year, $121 million contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.
That leaves the Suns short on options. Bradley Beal's contract is virtually immovable, so unless the Suns want to dish Kevin Durant or Devin Booker to a new team, it will be hard to bring about meaningful change.
James Jones and the front office can't sit idly, though. Phoenix has the most expensive roster in the NBA and is sitting a game above .500, which is completely unacceptable.
If the Suns are going to ride this Durant-Booker duo into the ground, they might as well try to get something out of it. Phoenix has enough top-end talent to be better than this, and the Suns have enough flexibility (barely) to upgrade the supporting cast before the 3 PM deadline on Feb. 6.
Phoenix can cross out Jimmy Butler and other stars of that caliber, but here are a few worthwhile pivots the Suns should strongly consider. Their recent exchange of draft capital with Utah puts three movable first-round picks on the table. Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic have decent salaries. Not all hope is lost.
3. Kevin Huerter probably isn't long for the Bulls' rebuild
The Chicago Bulls acquired Kevin Huerter as part of the trade that sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento. It has been a challenging season for the 26-year-old, but his skill set is incredibly valuable in the modern NBA. Factor in his past track record of success with the Kings, and there's reason to believe Huerter might experience a resurgence elsewhere.
Why not Phoenix? Huerter is due $16.8 million this season and $17.9 million in 2026. That is bad value relative to his current output, but it also means Chicago can't ask for an arm and a leg. The Suns can absolutely package Jusuf Nurkic's $18.1 million albatross with a couple second-round picks to get the Bulls on the phone.
Huerter is shooting 30.2 percent on 3s this season, but the volume remains healthy and he's a career 37.5 percent long-range sniper, often with a high degree of difficulty. Huerter buttered his bread with constant off-ball movement and quick-trigger spot-up 3s across stints in Atlanta and Sacramento. He has performed on the postseason stage and even, for a period, ranked among the very best two-way role players in the NBA.
More than a shooter, Huerter offers a respectable defensive profile and enough secondary playmaking juice to stick on the floor in the playoffs. There's a chance his current slide continues, but the Suns don't have any use for Nurkic, and it's about time to throw stuff at the wall to see what sticks. Huerter feels like a smart gamble.
2. Suns can go after Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic
Bogdan Bogdanovic is another two-guard popping up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. This is a prime buy-low opportunity for the Suns, especially if the Atlanta Hawks decide to make room for a certain New Orleans Pelicans wing in a separate deal.
It has been a brutal individual campaign for Bogey, who has endured a hamstring injury and watched his shooting numbers crater (.371/.301/.882 splits). He's averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 assists in 24.9 minutes months after finishing fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. If the Suns can nurse Bogdanovic back to full strength and put him in a more optimal setting... this has major steal potential.
One has to think Nurkic and a first-round pick, or something approximating that, would at least pique Atlanta's interest. The Suns aren't short on offensive-minded guards, but Bogdanovic's shooting and secondary playmaking chops can provide a new wrinkle to Mike Budenholzer's bench unit. He was Atlanta's primary facilitator for long stretches last season when Trae Young or Dejounte Murray sat. Bogdanovic offers legitimate creation skills on top of his longstanding success from 3-point range (38.0 percent for his career).
The Suns might not be able to add a star, but pinpointing the right low-risk, high-reward target could help Phoenix stand out in a crowded Western Conference. With defenses focused on Durant and Booker at all times, Bogdanovic should find plenty of fissures to exploit.
1. Suns can solidify frontcourt with Robert Williams III trade
The Portland Trail Blazers are rolling, but that is still a rebuilding team in the market to sell for the right price. Robert Williams III has essentially fallen out of Portland's long-term plans with Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan eating minutes at center. A former DPOY candidate in Boston, Williams has dealt with his share of injuries since arriving in the PNW.
Again, the Suns need to be scouring the market for buy-low opportunities with upside. This fits the bill.
Phoenix needs exactly what Williams brings to the table. Nick Richards' arrival was a nice boon in the frontcourt, but he's not a full-time starting center. Williams might not be at this point in his career either, but he gives Phoenix another impactful option at the five spot. Budenholzer is a tremendous defensive coach. He ought to get a lot of mileage out of Williams' uncommon mobility and high-level rim protection instincts at 6-foot-10.
Williams won't provide much variety on offense, but he is still a nutty athlete despite various lower-leg ailments. He can get up for lobs, making an easy target for Booker, Tyus Jones, and Phoenix's primary ball-handlers. Williams has even experimented with a handful of 3-point attempts this season. That isn't a dependable part of his game (yet), but it signals pathways to future growth. At 27, Williams should have plenty left in the tank.