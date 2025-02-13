3 QBs Pete Carroll could bring to Las Vegas if a Russell Wilson reunion doesn't happen
By Criss Partee
The Las Vegas Raiders face a pivotal decision this offseason as they look to solidify the quarterback position for next season. Newly hired, Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll has the daunting task of identifying a QB who can lead the Raiders back to contender status. Talk about a reunion between Carroll and Russell Wilson has been bandied about but nothing is certain.
With several prominent names in the mix, Carroll's choice will shape the team's future. Three candidates come to mind in case the Carroll-Russell reunion tour is nothing more than a pipe dream. Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields could potentially be in play for Carroll in Sin City.
Carroll, renowned for his strategic mind and laid-back attitude, will play a crucial role in selecting the Raiders' next starting QB. He played a huge part in Wilson’s rise to success with the Seahawks, highlighting Carroll’s ability to make impactful decisions. Carroll's expertise and knack for building teams will guide the Raiders at this crucial time. This decision will set the table for Carroll’s tenure in Vegas and whether it’s memorable or regretful.
Sam Darnold: An unexpected high-profile free agent
After six rough, underwhelming years in the NFL, Sam Darnold emerges as a top QB following a stellar 2024 season. By the time Darnold had left the New York Jets a few years ago, he was considered a bust. However, in year seven, Darnold posted career-highs all over the board. He passed for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and a 66.2 percent completion rate.
These statistics have teams eager for his services. Darnold's youth and talent offer a promising future, potentially meshing well with what the Raiders need. His ability to extend plays and manage the game makes him an attractive choice, but his high market value might pose some financial challenges.
Aaron Rodgers: The all-time great whose best days are in the rearview
Aaron Rodgers remains one of the NFL's most celebrated QBs whether deserved or not. Known for his unparalleled skill, but just as much for his lack of leadership qualities, Rodgers could be a fallback option for Carroll’s Raiders.
Rodgers’ career achievements and experience offer a veteran presence. Although Rodgers’ best football is behind him, he will still show flashes of the old Rodgers from time to time. If Carroll and the front can put a quality team around Rodgers, they might be able to win games for a year or two.
Justin Fields: Young talent with room for growth
Justin Fields brings youthful energy and growth potential. His recent performances show flashes of brilliance, making him a sought-after choice. Fields' dual-threat ability could align well with Carroll's offense. While Fields isn’t a finished project, his potential as a long-term investment for the Raiders is undeniable, offering versatility and the ability for this offense to be dynamic.
Financial implications of acquiring a new QB
Acquiring a prominent quarterback will have financial implications for the Raiders. With salary cap constraints, balancing contracts becomes critical. Luckily for the Raiders, they’ve got quite a bit of room to work with under the cap this offseason. Darnold's free-agent status suggests a high price tag, whereas Rodgers might demand a different financial approach although he is owed quite a bit by the Jets for 2025. Fields, although less costly initially, would require long-term investment in his development. Navigating these financial waters will be critical for the Raiders in the coming weeks as we approach the start of the free agent signing period.