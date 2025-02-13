3 replacements the Cowboys should call if Osa Odighizuwa gets the bag elsewhere
By Criss Partee
We’re officially in the offseason and the Dallas Cowboys face a critical decision with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa potentially leaving in free agency. Odighizuwa has been an integral part of the Cowboys' defense for the past few years. With his contract expiring, the team may need an effective replacement plan.
Dallas has options, so let’s go over a few the Cowboys may call on if Odighizuwa moves on seeking big bucks.
Osa Odighizuwa's impact
Drafted in 2021 (third-round pick), Odighizuwa emerged as a vital component along the Cowboys' interior defensive line. Known for his pass-rushing prowess, Odighizuwa registered career highs with 4.5 sacks and 23 QB hits in 2024 along with receiving consistent high praise for his pass-rush ability.
Odighizuwa’s technique disrupts offensive lines, creating opportunities for other defenders. As a prospective free agent, Odighizuwa is expected to attract plenty of interest, potentially commanding a contract exceeding $100 million. Should Odighizuwa leave for greener pastures, the Cowboys would face a large gap in their defense.
Javon Kinlaw, New York Jets
Kinlaw, a first-round draft pick in 2020 (No. 14 overall), stands out as a formidable candidate. His size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and strength make him a force against both the pass and run games. However, Kinlaw should be intriguing to Dallas because of his size and ability to plug holes against the run game. That’s where the Cowboys need help and have for some time. His aggressive play style could complement the likes of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence (should he remain with the team) on the defensive line.
Kinlaw's performances have highlighted his potential but injuries have been a bug-a-boo for him especially while playing for San Francisco. Despite injury setbacks, when healthy, Kinlaw has proven effective in disrupting offenses. His capability to impact the game from the interior would make him a valuable asset in Big D. The Cowboys have been great off the edge but could use some heft in the middle especially if Odighizuwa takes his talents elsewhere.
Poona Ford, LA Chargers
Ford brings unique qualities, particularly in stopping opponents from running the ball, a crucial area for the Cowboys. Known for his stout build (5-foot-11, 310 pounds), Ford excels at clogging lanes and disrupting run plays. His ability to absorb double teams and still affect the play makes him an ideal candidate to shore up the Cowboys' run defense.
In recent years, when healthy, Ford has consistently ranked among the best defensive linemen in the NFL against the run. His proficiency in containing run-heavy offenses is reflected in his tackle numbers (39 in 2024) and run defense grades, making him a practical option to step in for Odighizuwa. Ford's presence could bolster the Cowboys' consistency against the run and provide more balance on the defensive side of the ball.
Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions
Onwuzurike, another young prospect, possesses significant upside. His explosiveness and agility make him a promising addition to any defensive lineup. He hasn’t been a full-time starter but Onwuzurike’s growth trajectory suggests he could seamlessly transition into a starting role, which is exactly what the Cowboys will need.
Some of Onwuzurike's performances last season highlight his capability to manage increased responsibilities. He started 10 out of 16 games for Detroit in 2024. Onwuzurike’s ability to adapt and grow within the defense is shown by improved numbers over the last two years since returning from a back injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 campaign. With continued development, Onwuzurike could effectively take on the challenges Odighizuwa's departure would present.
Major decisions to consider in Big D
It’ll be tough to see Onwuzurike go, but the Cowboys have several options to consider should it come to that. Kinlaw offers proven pass-rush abilities, Ford provides strong run-stopping skills and Onwuzurike presents a promising upside. Each candidate offers unique skills that can bolster the Cowboys' defense. Ultimately, the front office must weigh these options and choose the best fit to maintain their competitiveness in the upcoming season.