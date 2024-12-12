4 Cowboys stars who will eventually leave thanks to Dallas' unwillingness to spend
If there’s one thing Jerry Jones is going to do, he’s going to pay the players he thinks have the most value to the team. That’s his definition of going all in. Outside of the key contributors, everyone else is on thin ice.
He’d prefer to build depth through young draft picks rather than spend in free agency. Maybe a player could come back that is affordable, but other than the main players, Jones isn’t going to have a spending frenzy.
It’s why Tony Pollard left the Dallas Cowboys, why Ezekiel Elliott left the first time and why more changes are on the horizon. Here are some players to keep an eye on as the end of their contracts are coming up. Some of these players could end up on a new team during their next contract cycle.
4. DaRon Bland could hit free agency after next season after being absent all 2024 for Cowboys
This kind of reminds me of the Stephon Gilmore situation. DaRon Bland has most of the 2024 season. And despite a breakout 2023 season where he was one of the best corners in the NFL, he could hit free agency when his contract is up in 2025.
He’s been a key corner opposite of Trevon Diggs. But he could be due for a big pay day and Jones isn’t going to cough up that money with Micah Parsons’s pending contract. And once that deal’s done, that’s going to add another dent in the cap space.
This means Bland could one of the players left out. The Cowboys have some young corners that have gotten more playing time this year due to injuries. But with Diggs anchored down as their No. 1 cornerback, it’s not likely they pay Bland too. This is especially true with other positional needs with higher value.
3. Osa Odighizuwa has been a key interior lineman, but Micah Parsons deal could leave him as the odd man out
Osa Odighizuwa has played a big role for the Cowboys and their interior defensive line. But he could cost Jones too much and force his hand to rely on former first-round selection, Mazi Smith.
Odighizuwa is on pace for one of his most productive seasons in the NFL. He’s already at his career-average, three sacks this season. And he’s 10 tackles shy of tying his NFL-career high 46 from last season.
The Cowboys can’t afford to take another hit to the defensive line with all the injuries that have piled up, specifically their edge rushers. But Jones has said all season that he likes the youth of the team and is willing to give those guys a chance to grow.
That sounds like he’s putting all his faith in those young guys not just this season, but for the future. Which means if Odighizuwa is asking for too much, he’ll turn to one of the other defensive tackles as a replacement or find it in the draft.
2. Jake Ferguson could be the next tight end to make their way out of Dallas
Dalton Schultz made way to Houston after leaving Dallas and Jake Ferguson could be the next Dallas tight end to leave Arlington. Jones has shown that he’s not entertaining paying tight ends, even if they are the second-leading receiver on the team.
To an extent, I understand that, but if you aren’t going to replace them with a No. 2 option at wide receiver, it’s a little puzzling. Jones anchored down his offensive skill players with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb’s contract extensions.
With Parsons’ deal left to negotiate, it’s unlikely Jones spends the remaining of his cap space to work a deal with Ferguson. His deal is up at the end of the 2025 season so I don’t think he plays beyond next season.
1. DeMarcus Lawrence’s injury history, age could see him land in the open market this offseason
While the Dallas Cowboys would love for Lawrence to finish his career in Dallas, that might not be realistic. For a player that’s had some health issues, particularly this season, they may let him walk. The only caveat to that is with DeMarvion Overshown possibly out all of next year, Jones may be forced to re-sign Lawrence.
Lawrence played just the first four games of the season and has been inactive since. He’s in his age-32 season. So it’s not ideal to run it back with him. But they might not have a choice. The Cowboys have a lot of options in this upcoming NFL Draft as they will need an edge rusher and running back.
If they opt to take Ashton Jeanty in the first round, that limits their options for a pass rusher in the second round. Jones has committed to the teams’ youth so that may be what he does and hopes his draft pick can pick up the slack.
But that’s a lot of pressure for a rookie, especially for a team that’s planning to contend rather than rebuild.