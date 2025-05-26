3 roster changes Spurs needs to make this offseason

The San Antonio Spurs are in the perfect position. They’re a team that’s a piece away from being a true contender in the Western conference, while holding the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft and the chance to add another core youngster to this roster to turn that corner.

That also means, though, this is a pivotal offseason as they have to get it right. Championship windows are slim. They could potentially be staring at a slim chance to return to glory in the NBA and win one. But this current roster won’t get it done.

There are a few moves they could make that wouldn’t just put them in position to be one of the top teams in the West, but also a championship contender. Here’s what the Spurs need to do to take that next step and become a force in the West.

3) Bring in a superstar to pair with De’Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembayama is the franchise player on this team, no doubt about it. But he’s also missed chunks of his first two seasons to injuries. When he’s out, who do the Spurs have to turn to? No one, really. They’re young, but no one outside of Fox has really stepped up to be that true No. 2 option.

That’s why they need to sign a big name this offseason. Kevin Durant’s name has been floated around. He’s the most obvious, but that means the Spurs have to win within the next two years or so. Him paired with Wembanyama and Fox might be the best core in the West and even in the NBA.

If not Durant, maybe Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns are in a transition period and those two players have long been rumored to be out of Phoenix after that core failed to win a playoff series. Booker with that offense would be elite as they would have two perimeter scorers and Wembanyama to rely on.

Now as far as what it would take to get either player, the No. 2 pick might have to be involved. If that’s the case, I’d keep Stephon Castle and offload that pick. If they are able to keep the No. 2 pick in lieu of Castle, then maybe you consider trading him, even though he’s the reigning rookie of the year.

It’s something the Spurs have to consider as adding a star is imminent. Giannis Antetokounmpo is another player that’s been floated to be available for trade. The Spurs have every reason to make a big move and with enough star power that could be on the move, they have to seriously consider it.

2) Take Ace Bailey with the No. 2 pick to avoid a logjam in the backcourt

While I think Dylan Harper is the better player for the Spurs to take with the No. 2 pick, Ace Bailey might be the better fit for San Antonio. They already have Castle and Fox starting in the backcourt. Is it worth having three and either playing three guards or bringing one off the bench?

I think Bailey’s upside is good enough that if they’re able to keep that pick and add another star, Bailey has to be the move. I think in a specific situation, they can add Durant and have Bailey as a player that can learn from Durant as the two have similar styles. Again this is all speculative and best case scenario.

But if you’re the Spurs, you don’t really want to part ways with Castle if you don’t have to. Look at what happened with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. They parted ways with Isaiah Joe and Aaron Nesmith, respectively, and each have carved out key roles during the playoffs this year.

You don’t want to regret that. And Castle being named rookie of the year is a promising accomplishment. Drafting Bailey would keep the backcourt duo together while adding a scoring wing that could be an elite player to pair with Fox and Wembanyama.

1) They have to add a backup big man

Along with maybe adding a star, utilizing their draft capital and adding some scoring options, they need to add a true big man as a backup option. They obviously don’t need to be an elite all-around offensive threat, but they need to be able to hold their own.

As far as options, they could look at Bobby Portis, who has a player option this offseason. If he turns that down, I’d look at adding him if I’m the Spurs. He’s a productive player off the bench. Knows his role and doesn’t try to do too much.

Another option could be a player like Clint Capela. He’s more one dimensional where he can’t stretch the floor. That said, he could be a great player to have when Wembanyama isn’t on the floor. Fox is the secondary scoring option and if Castle develops into a consistent scorer, he could be another option.

San Antonio doesn’t have to add a scoring center. They just need one that can be that traditional big man and provide some occasional second-chance points.