3 Sam Darnold replacements for Vikings this offseason to protect J.J. McCarthy
By Lior Lampert
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy reportedly underwent a second surgery on his right knee in three months.
Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the first procedure was to repair McCarthy's torn meniscus. However, this second operation was "intended to address swelling" in response to "an increase in activity during the rehabilitation process."
While that's not particularly good news, Seifert notes "no changes" to McCarthy's recovery timetable. The 2024 No. 10 overall pick should be ready for the start of next season. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell doesn't sound concerned, for whatever it's worth. Still, it wouldn't hurt to have a Plan B ready, which Minnesota currently doesn't.
Vikings incumbent starter and veteran journeyman Sam Darnold is currently playing on an expiring contract. Plus, he's struggled mightily in recent weeks, putting his job security in question after a blistering start to the year. Is Minnesota confident enough in what they saw earlier in the campaign to re-sign him?
If not, the Vikings should explore adding one of these three prospective Darnold alternatives below.
3. Marcus Mariota
We haven't seen much of Washington Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota over the past two seasons. But he's to be proven serviceable and efficient when called upon.
Mariota has only attempted 49 passes over the past two years between his current stint with Washington and the 2023 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Nonetheless, he's completed 69.4 of his attempts for 367 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. His 7.55 sack rate during that span would rank near the middle of the pack among qualified signal-callers this season. The efficiency and not making too many costly mistakes makes the 31-year-old a viable game manager.
The Commanders signed Mariota to a one-year, $6 million contract this past offseason to serve as presumed Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels' understudy. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025, and Minnesota should consider bringing him in via the open market.
2. Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew is the only player on this list who's signed beyond 2024 (although there's a potential out of his deal this offseason). But with the Las Vegas Raiders slated to pick at or near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, they'll likely target a franchise quarterback. So, Minnesota might want to inquire about the one-time Pro Bowler's services.
Minshew hasn't been great in Year 1 with the Raiders. But in fairness, it's not all on him. First, Las Vegas shipped off alpha wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets (after missing three games due to a hamstring injury). Then, they clung onto now-fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for too long, who they shouldn't have signed in the first place. Overall, the situation in Sin City has been bleak.
When put in more favorable circumstances, à la the Vikings, Minshew has shown flashes of being a capable placeholder (at least). He went 6-6 as a rookie in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars alongside a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver — Leonard Fournette and DJ Chark, respectively. His most recent stop before Las Vegas with the Indianapolis Colts was also a success, going 7-6 and nearly guiding them to the playoffs.
Assuming the Raiders land their long-term gunslinger this offseason, Minshew becomes an intriguingly expendable option for the Vikings.
1. Justin Fields
A trio of questions will dictate whether Justin Fields is a legitimate possibility for the Vikings:
- As an upcoming free agent, will Fields prioritize signing somewhere he can be the full-time starter?
- Do the Pittsburgh Steelers believe Russell Wilson can be their solution under center beyond this season?
- If not, do they want to retain Fields?
If the answers to those queries work to Minnesota's benefit, Fields is an exciting McCarthy fill-in with room for more.
A lingering calf strain sidelined Wilson for Pittsburgh's first six contests this season, allowing Fields to lead the offense. The latter demonstrated his ability to keep the ship afloat sans the former and then some.
The Steelers went 4-2 with Fields at the helm. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Moreover, his added value through the ground is well-documented, running for 231 yards and five scores on 55 carries.
Fields is an unfinished product as a passer, but he's made strides. Pairing him with a bright, offensive-minded coach like O'Connell might unlock the potential that made the Ohio State product the eleventh overall selection in 2021.