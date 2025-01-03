3 teams that can give Jimmy Butler his joy back on the basketball court
After a long and fruitful marriage, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are filing for a divorce.
The six-time All-Star made his feelings abundantly clear on Thursday night after the Heat's loss to the Indiana Pacers, which saw Butler attempt just six shots and score nine points in a low-energy performance in front of the home crowd.
When asked what the issue was, Butler said he needs to "get [his] joy back" on the basketball court. The follow-up question was simple: Can he get his joy back in Miami? Butler's response echoed across South Beach like fireworks on New Year's Eve.
"Probably not."
After the game, Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Butler's desire for a trade — and noted his willingness to play for any of the 29 NBA teams not located in Miami. Butler seems to realize how slim the market is and the complications inherent to trading a 34-year-old veteran on an expiring contract, but he wants to play somewhere else. Anywhere else.
If Butler is looking to get back to his standard dominance while winning a few more games, here are a few NBA destinations that make a great deal of sense.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
3. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are a half-game back of second place in the Western Conference. Of all the potential Jimmy Butler landing spots, this one probably makes the most sense. Houston is Butler's hometown, for one, and the Rockets are clearly in the market for a veteran star to elevate the NBA's scrappiest, grittiest young core.
Ime Udoka has proven his mettle as one of the best coaches. The Rockets are winning a lot of games in a tough conference despite an inexperienced nucleus and serious limitations as a halfcourt offense. Houston would benefit immensely from Butler's efficacy as an on-ball creator, whether it's working out of DHOs and pick-and-rolls with Alperen Sengun, or simply carrying the offense on his back late in games.
Butler happens to fit the identity of this Rockets team perfectly. He still competes his tail off on defense, especially in the postseason, and he would presumably take Dillon Brooks' spot in the starting five. That means defense is essential. Butler is not exactly on the same timeline as Houston's best pieces, but as a bridge star and veteran mentor who can teach this upstart group how to win at the highest level, there's a lot to like.
The Rockets are loaded with future picks and young talent, so few teams will have an easier time putting together a trade package that can satisfy Miami. This puts Butler in his hometown, on a contending team where he can still shoulder a significant burden on offense. One might even say this would be Butler's dream outcome.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
Sam Presti's extremely patient and precise hand might not swing for a blockbuster trade in this manner, but the Oklahoma City Thunder are plainly the best team in the Western Conference, maybe even the NBA. That OKC has been so dominant of late without Chet Holmgren is a credit to their depth — and it should terrify their opponents.
Even scarier, however, is how capable OKC is of a significant upgrade like this. Butler, at 34, does not really fit the Thunder's timeline. It's also fair to wonder if OKC is willing to indulge in a long-term contract next summer when max extensions for Holmgren and Jalen Williams are coming down the pipeline. Between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's max contract, Isaiah Hartenstein's $30 million annual salary, and the recent Alex Caruso extension, this Thunder roster will get very expensive, very fast.
Odds are Presti would prefer to keep his draft picks and use them to restock the supporting cast as the cap sheet expands. That is probably the "smart" appproach. But, on the other hand, OKC has what it takes to win right now, and there's a pathway to trading for Butler without including any of the central pieces. Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe gets you there salary-wise. Toss in a few future first-round picks, of which OKC has plenty, and Miami would be hard-pressed to say no.
Butler might not get the most expansive role in OKC, but he'd be joining one of the most overtly joyful locker rooms in the NBA, not to mention a team that plays extremely hard on both ends of the floor. The Thunder fit Butler's personality perfectly, and it's a chance for him to elevate OKC to unchallenged No. 1 status in the West, and maybe in the NBA at large. I'd be very interested to see if Shai and Jimmy can unseat Boston in the Finals.
1. Golden State Warriors
We know the Golden State Warriors are star-hunting. We also know the Dubs called about Jimmy Butler in the offseason, which means there is already established interest. Golden State's recent tribulations will only increase the urgency with which the front office operates. Butler is "old," but so are Steph and Draymond. The Warriors are trying to max out a short window here. There's no doubt that Butler can help.
Golden State has never really had a star in Butler's mold, but that ought to be appealing — not scary. The Warriors need more dynamism in the halfcourt. That was the impetus behind the Dennis Schroder trade, but Butler can take it to the next level. He's a legitimate pick-and-roll creator and iso threat who can carry the offense when Steph sits. He is equally comfortable in the off-ball connector role, whether it's setting screens, scoring off of backdoor cuts, or launching the occasional spot-up 3.
Butler does all the little things and still competes hard on both ends of the floor. He would immediately elevate the Dubs' competitive ceiling while giving Steph and Draymond assurance that the front office is committed to finishing this historic era on a high note. The Dubs also have the financial wherewithal to retain Butler next summer after parting ways with Klay Thompson and Chris Paul.
Miami should take a keen interest in developing Jonathan Kuminga under Erik Spoelstra and the 'Heat Culture' mantra. Toss in Andrew Wiggins, another expiring contract, and a draft pick or two, and you have a perfectly compelling trade offer. This might be the most likely landing spot if Butler gets his wish.