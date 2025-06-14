3 teams that should take a risk on Russell Westbrook in free agency

Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook has declined his $3.4 million player option for next season, choosing to become an unrestricted free agent.

Westbrook is in the twilight of his career, entering his 18th season when he will be 37 years old. He has still proven to be a solid bench piece, putting up 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals off the bench for Denver and authoring some memorable moments in the Nuggets' playoff run.

But with all the good comes all the bad. Last season, Westbrook had the highest turnover percentage of his career, 20.6 percent, and averaged 3.2 turnovers while playing 27.9 minutes a game. He also has questionable shot selection and decision-making; when he's playing under control, he can be helpful, but if not, he can absolutely torpedo your team.

In Denver, he was still a positive more than a negative, and there are still NBA skills here. With that in mind, here are three teams who should take the risk.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were kings during the regular season but had arguably the most disappointing playoff exit of any team. Kenny Atkinson took them from a perennial playoff team to title contenders, playing an 11-man lineup and building one of the most potent offenses in NBA history.

His offense made backup point guard Ty Jerome a premiere sixth man, and he's now due for a big contract Cleveland might not be able to afford. If the Cavaliers are unable to retain him, they'll be in the market for a backup point guard. Westbrook would be a great replacement.

Westbrook would serve as a change of pace. The Cavaliers thrived on efficient offense and great shot-making, ranking second in both field goal and 3-point percentage. Westbrook is not a great shooter and can be wild with his shot decisions. Cleveland was also one of the lowest turnover teams and Westbrook is turnover prone.

But under the genius of Atkinson, they'll be able to figure out how to minimize the mistakes and maximize what Westbrook does well. Cleveland could use another veteran presence with experience, especially come playoff time.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Returning to the Oklahoma City Thunder makes too much sense. The Thunder are poised to be able to compete for a title for the next few years while maintaining a young and inexpensive core.

The oldest player on the Thunder is 31-year-old Alex Caruso, and the team could use the sort of veteran presence that Westbrook brings. On top of that, it gives him the opportunity to win a championship for an organization that took a chance on him and allowed him to become great.

Westbrook played in an NBA Finals for Oklahoma City in 2012 but has never gotten back since. The Thunder would give him a chance to do something he couldn’t accomplish before. And OKC has the depth such that they don't have to play Westbrook if he's not performing.

With Lu Dort potentially on the way out with a pending contract extension, Westbrook replaces the energy and intensity that allowed the Thunder to be as dominant as they were defensively.

Westbrook returns to a city that adores him, and the city gets a player that they adored for well over a decade. A championship brought to OKC with Westbrook on the team is a storybook ending for his career.

1. Denver Nuggets

The reason Westbrook declined his player option is the belief that he can earn more money on the open market, and based off last season’s performance, he deserves it. But a return to the Denver Nuggets would benefit both sides.

After Westbrook's debacle with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets have maximized him as a player. He had his most efficient shooting season since the 2019-20 campaign and multiple of Denver's most successful lineups featured him.

As the Nuggets have a couple of offseason moves to make to get them back to the Finals, they will still need depth. Westbrook provides the sort of scoring, rebounding, passing and defensive intensity that they had during their championship run (and during portions of their playoff run during this season).

Nikola Jokic is one of the most talented and smartest players the game has ever seen. His play style and his way of operating the team on the court put Westbrook in the best position to succeed. If Denver's front office can get more depth around the margins, they will have a great chance to go to back and win the NBA Finals again.